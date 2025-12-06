7 Most Addictive Shows on Netflix (Including Stranger Things)

Netflix‘s extensive library of TV shows includes some genuinely addictive titles. Series such as Stranger Things lead the way when it comes to popular binge-worthy TV on the streaming service, though there are plenty more shows that mesmerize viewers from start to finish. Squid Game, The Umbrella Academy, and The Last Kingdom also rank among the more addictive properties on Netflix, thanks to their outstanding characters and intriguing storylines. The platform’s most spellbinding series take things up a notch, delivering complex arcs, absorbing action, and immersive worlds across different genres. Sci-fi, horror, and drama are all represented in Netflix’s highest-ranking additive shows, so there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ranked by how easy they are to get hooked on, the following seven shows are the most addictive series available to stream on Netflix.

7) Black Mirror

Image Courtesy of Netflix

It’s safe to say that Black Mirror is a worthy modern-day equivalent to The Twilight Zone, as Netflix’s sci-fi anthology series is just as binge-worthy. Even though each episode focuses on an entirely different plot, it’s amazingly easy to watch one after another. Black Mirror effortlessly absorbs audiences thanks to its uncanny stories about advanced technology and bizarre human experiences in futuristic dystopian worlds. Black Mirror‘s first four seasons, in particular, are among the most addictive TV installments on Netflix. Equally entertaining and incisive, Black Mirror captures the uneasiness surrounding real-world technology, especially amid the increased presence of artificial intelligence in daily life. Most viewers will find Black Mirror unnerving, but endlessly captivating.

6) The Fall of the House of Usher

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Horror genius Mike Flanagan has delivered more than a few addictive Netflix series, such as The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass. Yet, The Fall of the House of Usher triumphs as Flanagan’s most obsession-worthy limited series. A relentless eight-episode thrill ride, The Fall of the House of Usher transforms the works of Edgar Allen Poe into a frightening horror-drama about the rise and fall of a pharmaceutical tycoon and the mysterious deaths of his children. Weaving flashbacks into the story’s present-day storyline proves to be a compelling formula, as each episode details one astonishing death and builds toward the show’s climactic ending. Jump scares, fascinating characters, and a fittingly gloomy atmosphere combine to cement The Fall of the House of Usher as an irresistible masterpiece on Netflix.

5) Stranger Things

Image Courtesy of netflix

Endearing characters and an enthralling story are what make Stranger Things a resounding success. Set in the 1980s, the show follows a group of friends’ attempts to defeat horrifying supernatural elements in Hawkins, Indiana. Deftly balancing poignant drama and light-hearted humor, Stranger Things takes time to develop its likable characters and form interesting relationships between them. This engaging groundwork pays off when villains like the Mind Flayer and Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) inflict chaos and terror all around them. Binging Stranger Things‘ five seasons isn’t remotely challenging, as chilling scares, heartwarming moments, and shocking twists fuel its dynamic narrative.

4) Vikings

Image Courtesy of history

Arguably one of the best historical dramas of the 21st century, Vikings ranks among the four most addictive shows on Netflix. The History original series chronicles the lives of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), his fellow Vikings, and several English kings from the late eighth century to the early ninth century. Although Vikings spans an intimidating 89 episodes, the show requires minimal effort to get through. Viewers will find themselves quickly enraptured by the gritty and adventurous atmosphere of the Viking Age. A multitude of wonderfully fleshed-out characters accompany the epic battles and thrilling brutality of Vikings, solidifying the series as a must-watch. Well-paced and brimming with surprises at every turn, Vikings is a riveting and satisfying viewing experience.

3) Breaking Bad

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Breaking Bad starts a tad slow, but by the end of its second season, the renowned crime drama finds its stride. Terminally ill former chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) looks to fund his family’s future by cooking methamphetamine with his former student, and their partnership spirals into an intense ordeal involving powerful cartels and law enforcement. Breaking Bad is addictive television at its finest, as the series expertly harmonizes enthralling action and potent family drama. From Walter to Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) to Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), there is no shortage of memorable characters in Breaking Bad. Moreover show’s gradual buildup makes its payoffs even greater. As a result, Netflix subscribers can binge Breaking Bad with ease.

2) Narcos

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Narcos is everything a crime series should be, and viewers will breeze through its 30 episodes. Based on true events surrounding Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura) and other Colombian drug lords, Narcos dually spotlights the kingpins and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents striving to catch them. There’s hardly a moment when Narcos isn’t engrossing. The show delves deeply into its characters’ challenging lives and examines what makes them tick, either as a participant or an adversary of Colombia’s criminal underworld. Such intricate development works wonders for Narcos‘ major action set pieces, which produce palpable tension and grisly outcomes. Narcos’ depiction of history doesn’t come without its flaws, but it serves as a superbly addictive TV show.

1) Ozark

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Ozark is absolutely gripping from its first episode to its series finale. Set in the Lake of the Ozarks region of Missouri, the crime drama begins when money launderer Marty Byrd (Jason Bateman) moves his family there in an effort to pay off a significant debt he owes to a cartel boss. Saturated with an inescapable level of dread and suspense, Ozark demands its audience’s attention at every moment. Unpredictable plot threads and astonishing character deaths keep viewers on the edge of their seats as Marty works on borrowed time to stave off those who want him dead. No other series in Netflix’s library elicits the same heart-racing intensity as Ozark, which is a testament to the show’s excellence. In terms of overall quality, Ozark doesn’t quite reach the heights of Breaking Bad. However, it’s a whole lot more addictive.

What do you think are the most addictive shows on Netflix? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!