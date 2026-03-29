The 7 Best Things To Watch on Netflix Before They Leave in April

We’re coming to the end of March and while that means streaming services are adding new movies and television shows, it also means that a number of titles will be leaving. Each month, streamers lose programming, typically due to licensing agreements and while the programs usually head to other platforms, that isn’t always the case — and not everyone subscribes to everything. That means the final days and weeks of the month are a perfect time to give your favorites another binge or check out something you might have missed.

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This month, many great movies and series are leaving Netflix in April. With just a few days left in the month, here is a list of the seven best movies and series to catch on the streamer before the calendar page turns and these disappear from the platform.

7) Misery

Image Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Based on the Stephen King novel, Misery stars Kathy Bates and James Caan. After a serious car crash, novelist Paul Sheldon (Caan) is rescued by former nurse Annie Wilkes (Bates) who claims to be his biggest fan. Annie brings him to her remote cabin to recover, where her obsession takes a dark turn when she discovers Sheldon is killing off her favorite character from his novels. As Sheldon devises plans for escape, Annie grows increasingly controlling and even violent as she forces the other to mold his writing to her fantasies.

Bates won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the film. It makes Misery the only movie based on a King novel to win an Oscar to date. It’s leaving Netflix March 31st.

6) District 9

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures

Thirty years after the arrival of aliens seeking refuge from their own dying planet in Johannesburg, South Africa, the South African government has confined them to an internment camp called District 9. When a field agent working for the agency keeping the aliens segregated begins to develop hybrid DNA after exposure to the alien’s fuel, the only place he can take refuge is District 9.

The film was released in 2009 and was a box office hit, it also received Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, and Best Visual Effects. It leaves Netflix on March 31st.

5) Despicable Me

Released in 2010, Despicable Me follows Gru, a supervillain with a plan to steal the moon, aided by his army of yellow minions and a massive arsenal of weaponry and machines. However, when he adopts three orphan girls as part of his nefarious plan, Gru finds himself questioning where his commitments really lie.

Wildly successful at the box office, it’s the first film in the Despicable Me franchise. It leaves Netflix on March 31st.

4) Despicable Me 2

Released in 2013, Despicable Me 2 sees a retired Gru recruited by secret agent Lucy Wilde to investigate the theft of a powerful mutagen by a world-domination pursuing supervillain. The film is the second in the Despicable Me franchise and was also a massive box office success. It will be leaving Netflix on March 31st.

3) Black Sails (Seasons 1- 4)

A prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1883 novel Treasure Island, the four-season Black Sails centers on Captain Flint and his group of pirates operating out of Nassau in the Bahamas. The critically acclaimed pirate series stars Toby Stephens, Hanna New, Luke Arnold, Tom Hopper, and Jessica Parker Kennedy among others in an impressive cast. The full series is set to leave Netflix on April 16th.

2) All the James Bond Movies

Image Courtesy of MGM

Just three months after arriving on Netflix, all 26 James Bond movies (including the non-canonical Never Say Never Again) are slated to leave the platform on April 20th. You can find all 26 movies on the streamer in their James Bond Collection

1) Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Bad Boys Ride or Die sets the table.

Released in 2024, Bad Boy: Ride or Die is the fourth installment in the Bad Boys film series and stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. The sequel to Bad Boys for Life, the film follows Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett as they attempt to clear the name of their late Captain Conrad Howard after he’s falsely accused of conspiracy.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die leaves Netflix on April 8th.

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