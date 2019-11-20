Netflix Orders Vikings Sequel Series

The final season of Vikings is about to begin on History, but that doesn’t mean the story is anywhere close to over. On Tuesday, Netflix announced that had given the green light to a Vikings sequel TV series, Vikings: Valhalla. It will be a continuation of the original series, of sorts, taking place 100 years after the events of Vikings. Valhalla will follow the stories of the most famous vikings to ever live, such as Leif Erikson, Harald Harada, Freydis, and William the Conqueror.

Vikings creator Michael Hirst will return to executive producer Valhalla, with Jeb Stuart serving as the new show’s writer and showrunner. Morgan O’Sullivan will also be returning to executive producer the sequel series with MGM Television.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I am beyond excited that we are announcing the continuation of our Vikings saga,” Hirst said in a statement. “I know that the millions of our fans across the globe will be thrilled by the belief being shown in our show by MGM and Netflix. Jeb Stuart, a truly wonderful writer, will bring new story-lines and a powerful visceral vision to stories about some of the most famous Vikings known to history.”

“Vikings: Valhalla promises to be everything that fans love about the franchise: heart-pounding, unstoppable action rooted in rich characters and dramatic storytelling that shines the light on family, loyalty and power,” said Channing Dungey, vice president of original series for Netflix. “We are thrilled to bring the next iteration of the Vikings saga to life with Michael Hirst, Jeb Stuart, Morgan O’Sullivan and MGM Television.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Michael, Morgan, Jeb and Netflix on the next chapter in the incredible Vikings universe,” said MGM president of television production and development Steve Stark. “Valhalla has been a labor of love for everyone involved and as we look ahead to the continuation of this great saga, we are excited to know that fans the world over will have the opportunity to continue with the series on its new home at Netflix.”

There’s no word as to who will star in the new series or when it’s expected to launch on Netflix, but the final season of Vikings will begin on December 6th on History.

