Virgin River Season 4 Trailer Released by Netflix

It's been a long year for fans of Virgin River, Netflix's breakout romantic drama series. Season 3 was released back in July 2021 and left viewers with several cliffhangers. Chief among them was Mel's pregnancy. We learned at the end of the season that Mel was pregnant, but she isn't sure who the father is. It either belongs to Jack, the man she loves, or Mark, her late husband, and fans have been waiting to discover the answer for nearly a year. Fortunately, the wait is almost over.

Virgin River returns for its fourth season on July 20th. Over the weekend, Netflix released the first official trailer for the new season, which of course only adds to the show's many mysteries. You can check out the official trailer below!

Based on the series of novels from Robyn Carr, Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson. Netflix previously renewed the hit series through Season 5, so the upcoming episodes definitely won't be the last.

Here's the official synopsis for Virgin River Season 4:

"Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark or Jack, Mel begins Season Four with a sense of optimism. For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality. While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him. Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who's in the market to start a family of his own. Hope is still healing from her car accident, and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc. Brie, intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves, unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike and one step closer to Calvin's violent criminal web. Even as Preacher forges a new romantic connection, he can't help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher and Paige."

