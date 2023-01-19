Netflix's Wednesday Gets Kicked Off Top of Streaming Charts by Surprising Amazon Prime Series

Netflix's Wednesday has (finally) been knocked off the top streaming charts – and there is an unexpected assassin that took it down! During the Christmas holiday window of December 19th – 25th, Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan Season 3 cracked the top streaming charts, knocking Wednesday off the no. 2 spot and dropping Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff series to no. 3. in its fifth consecutive week in the top 3. Shocking no one, Netflix remained on top over Christmas, with Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel Glass Onion easily claiming no. 1 in its debut weekend.

In terms of viewership: Glass Onion racked up 2.2 billion minutes viewed week-over-week; Jack Ryan and Wednesday were essentially tied, with each earning 1.8B minutes viewed. Netflix closed out the top 5 with two more billion-minute earners in The Recruit (no. 4 with 1.7B minutes viewed) and Emily in Paris (no. 5 with 1.4B).

Wednesday continues to be a breakout hit success for Burton and Netflix – although it may be too poular for series star Jenna Ortega. Moments like Wednesday Season 1's infamous school dance sequence have gone viral on social media, sparking everything from memes to TikTok challenges – all of which seem to be mortifying to Ortega.

"...I still can't believe it. Some of the moves I had planned, some of it was improved. That was one of the scenes that I stay awake at night thinking about," Ortega told ET. "There was so much I could have done and should have done. So, the fact that anyone has shown any appreciation or even tried it themselves is unfathomable to me."

What Will Wednesday Season 2 Be About?

Netflix was quick to secure more Wednesday with a Season 2 renewal – but Jenna Ortega has no idea what Season 2 is about. Lady Gaga has been teased as a possible guest star – but things are still in the early stages of production.

Netflix describes Wednesday as "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Jenna Ortega (Scream) stars as Wednesday Addams. The cast includes Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Nevermore Academy Principal Larissa Weems, Jamie McShane (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Sheriff Galpin, Percy Hynes White (The Gifted) as Xavier Thorpe, Hunter Doohan (Your Honor) as Tyler Galpin, Riki Lindhome (Duncanville) as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, and Christina Ricci (1991's The Addams Family) as Marilyn Thornhill. Also featured are Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement) as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday (Dear White People) as Bianca Barclay, Naomi J Ogawa (Skylines) as Yoko Tanaka, Moosa Mostafa (The Last Bus) as Eugene Ottinger, and Georgie Farmer (Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle) as Ajax Petropolus.

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.

Via: Deadline