Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega "Knows Nothing" About Season 2 of the Addams Family Spinoff

Netflix has officially renewed Wednesday for a second season after the Jenna Ortega-starring series became a runaway smash for the streamer. Given the official renewal came down just days ago, little is known about the project at this point in time. In fact, Ortega says she hasn't seen any of the scripts for the second season, nor does she know what other troubles will follow her Addams Family character or the other students at Nevermore.

"I have seen nothing and I know nothing," Ortega said on the red carpet at Tuesday's Golden Globe Awards. "I feel that sometimes as an actor, you're kind of just told what to do but I'm waiting on it. I think they're just starting to get a writer's room together so that may be soon."

What will Wednesday Season Two be about?

Wednesday showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar say they have multiple years sketched out now that the show be renewed. That said, Netflix only announced it's renewed the series for a second season as fans await to see if it could possibly continue beyond that. A writer's room has already been formed for the show's sophomore outing.

"For us, it's always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it's looking at multiple seasons, ideally. That's never expected, but that's the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful," the duo said in a chat with Variety. "So you always lay out at least three or four seasons' worth of potential storylines for the characters. It can evolve and change. Often, you want to see which characters or cast pop and who you like to write for. So you want to keep it open and organic enough to change it and evolve, but we certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons."

All eight episodes of Wednesday are now streaming on Netflix.

