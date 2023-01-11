Wednesday: Jenna Ortega Teases Possible Lady Gaga Cameo in Season 2

Wednesday has taken on a life of its own since arriving on Netflix late last year, with the Addams Family-inspired series spawning countless tributes and fan reactions. None were quite as prevalent as the popularity of the "Wednesday dance", which became popular on the social media platform TikTok. While the dance was performed to The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck" within the show, many versions on social media were set to a remix of Lady Gaga's "Bloody Marry", even spawning a video of Gaga herself doing the dance. In a recent interview with Variety, series star Jenna Ortega addressed Gaga's reaction to the dance — and addressed the possibility of the pop icon appearing in the show's newly-greenlit second season.

"It's really strange," Ortega explained. "You know what's funny? A long time ago I worked with a hairdresser that worked with Gaga and I just had seen Gaga in concert a few years before. [The hairdresser got] Gaga [to make] me a video saying she heard I was a fan. Gaga made me a sweet video. I doubt she remembers. But to see her to do that now…it's one of those moments you realize life changes really fast."

"If Lady Gaga were to be a part of it, they'd have to be two monsters who understand each other," Ortega said, in reference to Christina Ricci's Miss Thornhill.

What is Wednesday about?

Netflix describes Wednesday as "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Jenna Ortega (Scream) leads a cast that includes Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Nevermore Academy Principal Larissa Weems, Jamie McShane (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Sheriff Galpin, Percy Hynes White (The Gifted) as Xavier Thorpe, Hunter Doohan (Your Honor) as Tyler Galpin, Riki Lindhome (Duncanville) as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, and Christina Ricci (1991's The Addams Family) as Marilyn Thornhill. Also featured are Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement) as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday (Dear White People) as Bianca Barclay, Naomi J Ogawa (Skylines) as Yoko Tanaka, Moosa Mostafa (The Last Bus) as Eugene Ottinger, and Georgie Farmer (Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle) as Ajax Petropolus.

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.