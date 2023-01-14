Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Reveals Regrets About Viral Dance Scene

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega shared that she has some regrets about the viral dance scene that has swept social media. ET's Nischelle Turner talked to the young actress and gauged how her life has been shaken up by the massive Netflix hit. It seems like Ortega can't believe how popular the show is either. But, the star is very grateful to all the fans for their enthusiasm. When it comes to the dance number, she still lays awake at night going over how it could have gone differently. Some might say that the Wednesday is perfect the way it is, but Ortega wouldn't be so sure about that. Check out what she told ET down below.

"No, even that, I still can't believe. Some of the moves I had planned, some of it was improved. That was one of the scenes that I stay awake at night thinking about," Ortega said. "There was so much I could have done and should have done. So, the fact that anyone has shown any appreciation or even tried it themselves is unfathomable to me."

How Did The Wednesday Dance Happen?

The Netflix star spoke to Vulture about how they ended up choreographing the dance for Wednesday. Internet readers were shocked to discover she had a hand in it herself. "I actually felt really insecure about this. I choreographed that myself and I think it's very obvious that I'm not a dancer or choreographer. I just pulled inspiration from videos of goth kids dancing in clubs in the '80s," Ortega revealed. "Lene Lovich music videos, Siouxsie and the Banshees performances, and Fosse."

As for other challenges playing the character, the actress was an open book while speaking to Entertainment Weekly about Wednesday. It's about striking that comfortable balance between maintaining a compelling character and playing her emotions down.

"We've never seen her as a teenage girl," Ortega explained. "You know, it's funny and sweet and almost charming to hear this eight-year-old's obsession with murder and blood and guts. As she gets older, that nasty attitude or [those] biting remarks, it's almost kind of hard to not make it sound like every other teenage girl. So, it's like, how do we establish this character and give her the same fire without letting her become something that she's not? Also, it's eight-hour series so, for an emotionless character, there has to be some sort of an emotional arc."

