Netflix Wishes Umbrella Academy Members a Happy Birthday, Including Brie Larson

Happy Birthday to the Hargraves family... and Brie Larson! October 1st, 2020 marks the 31st birthday of the main characters from The Umbrella Academy as well as the Captain Marvel star. Many people are sending out birthday wishes today, including one of the official Netflix accounts on Twitter. Since The Umbrella Academy is a part of their streaming service, they took the time to shoutout to their characters and added a bonus bit of love for Larson.

"Happy birthday to all members of the @UmbrellaAcad including, um, @brielarson...apparently?," @NetflixUK. The real question is: Was Larson also born on the 12th hour? You can view the post below:

Recently, The Umbrella Academy showrunner, Steve Blackman, teased what's to come in the show's third season.

“They’re terrible for the world because they’re so dysfunctional as a family,” Blackman said. “These guys can’t get it right, both in their relationships with each other and as superheroes. But I think they’re getting a little bit better, and hopefully if we’re lucky enough to get a Season 3, they will improve slightly.”

The writer added, "They’re all sort of growing up. like to think as we go forward that their powers are also evolving. They’re learning new things. They were trained until they were 14 or 15 by a very dysfunctional dad but then the family blew apart before they could finish their training. … They might even discover in the future that their powers are stronger when they’re together.”

As for Larson, she's expected to begin filming Captain Marvel 2 in the UK next year. Plot details on the sequel haven't been confirmed by Marvel Studios but Murphy’s Multiverse suggests that the follow-up will somehow tie into the "Secret Invasion" storyline from Marvel comics. In that event, it was revealed that the Skrull Empire had replaced a number of high profile characters and heroes with Skrull sleeper agents. It's been reported that Marvel is developing a Secret Invasion project as well which the site alleges will be a "companion piece" to Captain Marvel 2. Marvel Studios has not confirmed any of this just yet.

Nia DaCosta will direct the film, working from a script by Megan McDonnell. It seems likely that the new film will take place in the present day, perhaps leaving room for Teyonah Parris to appear as the adult version of Monica Rambeau.

The first two seasons of The Umbrella Academy are streaming on Netflix and Captain Marvel 2 is currently set to be released on July 8th, 2022.