Captain Marvel 2 to Film in the UK Next Year

✖

Marvel Studios' highly anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel has made some big moves recently after landing Candyman director Nia DaCosta to helm the Brie Larson starring film. Now another major update has been revealed as Murphy’s Multiverse has some news. According to the outlet, Marvel Studios has registered a production company for the sequel in the UK meaning they intend to shoot at least part of it in the UK and/or Europe. The first film was shot primarily in California, where much of its Earth-set sequences took place, and very famously received a large tax break from the state.

Plot details on the sequel haven't been confirmed by Marvel Studios but MM suggests that the follow-up will somehow tie into the "Secret Invasion" storyline from Marvel comics. In that event it was revealed that the Skrull Empire had replaced a number of high profile characters and heroes with Skrull sleeper agents. It's been reported that Marvel is developing a Secret Invasion project as well which the site alleges will be a "companion piece" to Captain Marvel 2. Marvel Studios has not confirmed any of this just yet.

DaCosta will direct the film, working from a script by Megan McDonnell. Brie Larson will return as the titular hero, but who else will star alongside her remains to be seen. It seems likely that the new film will take place in the present day, perhaps leaving room for Teyonah Parris to appear as the adult version of Monica Rambeau. Akira Akbar appeared as the character in the 2019 film (which was set in the 1990s) but Parris will take on the part for the WandaVision Disney+ series.

Though there are no doubt people at the studio who know all the secrets about both Captain Marvel 2 and its potential connections to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brie Larson is not one of them. The actress made it clear in a recent interview that she actively tells Marvel to keep her uninformed.

"Honestly the craziest thing about this is I've just been really clear with Marvel where I've been like 'Please just don't tell me anything,'" Larson said while appearing on writer Gary Whitta's Animal Talking (a talk show conducted entirely in Animal Crossing). "I'm really bad at secrets. I'm just really bad at it and it's hard because like it's really cool stuff. I had to hold the fact that I was Captain Marvel for I think a year before I could tell anybody, that was hard! I don't want to go through that again."

Captain Marvel 2 has already had a release date shuffle, having previously been set for a July 29th, 2022 release and will now arrive on July 8th, 2022.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.