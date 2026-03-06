Netflix’s 10/10 Sci-Fi Time Travel Show Is Getting an Exciting Follow-Up Thriller at HBO Max

Netflix is no stranger to the world of science fiction; in fact, one of the biggest shows that launched from this streaming service has become one of the most viewed properties of all time. While many might immediately think of Stranger Things when it comes to the platform’s sci-fi fare, the tale of Hawkins is far from the only world introduced by Netflix. In 2017, one series arrived that had three seasons to its name and introduced concepts that might far surpass Eleven and company thanks to their dark subject matter. While an official sequel has never been announced, the show’s spiritual successor is jumping ship from Netflix to HBO Max.

Dark might not be made in America like other sci-fi hits that it shares themes with, such as Lost and From, but the title gained a massive fanbase thanks to its compelling concepts and mind-bending story elements. While his new series from Dark’s creators won’t be a direct follow-up to their fan-favorite show, it will reunite several people who helped make the Netflix sci-fi such a hit. Dark was created by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, who are teaming up once again with the Netflix show’s star, Lisa Vicari. While the title does not yet have a name, it is set to be based on an amazingly creepy book.

The Spiritual Successor of Dark

Image courtesy of Wiedemann & Berg Television

The upcoming television series that is set to land on HBO Max will be based on a German fairy tale titled “Struwwelpeter.” While this might be a mouthful, the publication delivered the goods when it came to its creepy designs and creepier subject matter. Focusing on ten different stories, Struwwelpeter would routinely focus on the stories of misbehaving children who would receive wildly gruesome punishments for whatever act they committed. The television series won’t focus on children, however, instead weaving the nursery rhymes into a “cruel reality” show that focuses on a federal investigator trying to solve a series of gruesome murders.

As for Dark, as mentioned earlier in this article, there has been no word that the series will ever make a comeback following its third season finale. Much like Struwwelpeter, Dark focused on kids who were meeting gruesome ends, as a town reels from the continuing disappearances. Without diving too deep into spoiler territory, the reason behind why the kids are vanishing relies heavily on some major science fiction elements. Dark dives into some wildly dark terrain, making it a cult classic to this day. While we might never receive an official sequel, fans who haven’t experienced the series might be happy to know that the three-season structure was always how much material the creators were planning to explore in Dark.

While Dark and Stranger Things might have already reached their respective conclusions, Netflix isn’t pulling back on creating new worlds within the sci-fi genre. Later this month, the Duffer Brothers are planning to release their first new series since Hawkins’ grand finale, as Something Very Bad is Going to Happen arrives on March 26th.

