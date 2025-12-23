Netflix’s Dark Sci-fi Series Finally Gets an Update After No New Episodes for Three Years

While Netflix has done an amazing job of creating original television series and movies to help pad out its streaming library, this doesn’t mean that every show will hit the same heights as Stranger Things. In fact, there are quite a few series that are lucky to survive past their preliminary seasons on the platform. In 2019, one dark science fiction series managed to garner two seasons to explore a “Groundhog Day-themed” show to a wild time travel epic. While a third season was never confirmed, leaving many to believe that said Netflix series was complete, the star of the science fiction story recently shared her thoughts on the show making a potential comeback.

Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne recently spoke with outlet The Hollywood Reporter about the Netflix original potentially returning for a resurrection. In the interview, the Poker Face star was adamant about bringing back Russian Doll, “I’m determined to do it [David] Lynch-style – Fire Walk With Me and then Twin Peaks: The Return. I’m determined to follow that model. I can’t tell you when I’m going to hit up Netflix. But it’s incoming, it’s in process. I get to it between other deadlines. I’m on a deadline for a lot of drafts. I also owe a memoir at some point.”

Last year, Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland shared an update on a potential third season, stating that they weren’t entirely sure what the future held for the Netflix original, “I don’t know. I haven’t heard anything. I don’t know if it’s because Natasha’s doing Poker Face now. I don’t know if it’s gonna become a schedule thing, but I haven’t heard anything from Netflix about it. I think there is a chance. I definitely think there is. I just haven’t heard anything about it.”

For those who might not be aware, Lyonne’s Peacock original series, Poker Face, isn’t returning on the streaming service, with creator Rian Johnson hoping to continue the series on another platform. Unfortunately, even if Poker Face does get a new lease on life, Natasha won’t be in the leading role. Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage is taking on the starring role, and the former star was more than willing to share her support.

“Yes, and also just to say, I adore [Peter] Dinklage. Game of Thrones is obviously one of my favorite shows, but Peter is also one of my favorite people of all time. It’s kind of all good news. For me, baby’s gotta direct some movies. I’ve been talking about it long enough. I’m very grateful I got to direct TV and write so much of it. I love what I do very much; I’m so grateful that I get to do it. And the unfortunate thing about a human timeline is that, much like the sand in the hourglass, these are the days of our lives. I gotta get these movies under my belt, and I’m also excited about my Sky show with Matt Berry, Force & Majeure, a sci-fi retro endeavor. When we’re done talking, I’m going to get back to that writers room to finish that finale. We shoot in September.”

