Netflix’s Hit Crime Series Renewed for Season 5 Before Season 4 Has Even Released

Netflix has earned a bad reputation for cancelling its original series after just a few seasons, but some shows do manage to get a long run on the streaming service. That said, it’s rare to see Netflix invest in a new season of a show before it has to, but that’s exactly what’s happening with one of its most popular crime series.

The Lincoln Lawyer has been renewed for Season 5 on Netflix, before the Season 4 premiere on February 4th. Season 5 will consist of 10 episodes; it will adapt the novel Resurrection Walk, the seventh volume in The Lincoln Lawyer book series by Michael Connelly, on which the show is based.

Lincoln Lawyer Will Return

Netflix made the official announcement in a press release today, complete with statements from one of the show’s creators and executives. A joint statement was released by The Lincoln Lawyer showrunners and executive producers, Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez, in which they said, “We’re so excited to share the upcoming season with the audience on Feb. 5, and even more excited to share the news that we’re already hard at work on the next one. Season 4 is the most challenging and intensely personal journey we’ve taken Mickey Haller on yet, and we’re thrilled and grateful to be able to continue the ride in Season 5!”

Maneul Garcia-Rulfo leads the series as Mickey Haller (the role played by Matthew McConaughey in the 2011 film adaptation). The Lincoln Lawyer TV series also stars Neve Campbell (Scream), Becki Newton (Ugly Betty), Jazz Raycole (My Wife and Kids), Angus Sampson (Insidious), with Emmanuelle Chriqui (Superman & Lois), Jason O’Mara (Fire Country), Javon Johnson (The Oval) and Cobie Smulders (Marvel’s The Avengers) all joining Season 4.

What Will The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5 Be About?

(SPOILERS FOLLOW) The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 is a highly-anticipated season of the series, due to the Season 3 cliffhanger. Haller ended up being accused of, and arrested for, murdering one of his former clients. Season 4 will adapt the sixth book in the series, The Law of Innocence, and see Haller on trial to save himself.

“If you look back at the show, it’s taken this very clear trajectory from a redemption story of a guy flying too close to the sun to being haunted by the sins of the past and now having all kinds of enemies he’s made conspire in a way to bring him down,” says Humphrey. “Season 4 almost takes us full circle back to a guy … feeling like he has to redeem himself again.”

Clearly, we know that Haller will get himself out of his current legal jam; the question is: who will he be when he does? “What that change means to Mickey or how that change manifests itself in his life is obviously something we’re excited to explore going forward,” Humphrey added.

Resurrection Walk sees Haller taking on a new status quo, to answer calls for his aid from strangers, a job so big he gets help from his half-brother, ex-LAPD detective Harry Bosch (who can’t appear in the show due to Amazon’s series rights with that character). The case that Haller takes on involves a sheriff deputy’s widow who is accused of murdering her husband and is facing the harshest form of swift justice. The case looks fishy when investigated properly, setting Haller on a collision course with the sheriff’s department and other factions, who all want the case closed quietly and will kill to see that it does.

The Lincoln Lawyer streams exclusively on Netflix. Come discuss the show with us on the ComicBook Forum!