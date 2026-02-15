Netflix’s Returning Flagship Drama Is Officially a Massive Streaming Success With Over 75M Hours Viewed

This legal drama is no stranger to a top spot on the Netflix Top 10 Streaming list, and it’s made its way back into the top 5, sweeping the #2 spot with its most recent season and over 75 million viewing hours. And fans of the show are seriously relieved to be released from the clutches of the Season 3 cliffhanger that held them hostage while they waited for a resolution—with some saying that Season 4 is the best yet.

The Lincoln Lawyer, starring Manuel García-Rulfo and Becki Newton, centers around an idealistic lawyer named Mickey Haller, who, from his Lincoln Continental, takes on cases both big and small in the city of LA, the most recent of which have landed him on the other side of the courtroom—and in jail. The show sits with an impressive 92% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and an 83% with casual viewers—though both agree that while it lacks the bleak sort of edge brought to life by the novels and the film it was based on, it’s endlessly entertaining and full of heart.

Season 4 is a Wild Ride According to Showrunners

Despite its departure from the general vibes of the source material, The Lincoln Lawyer has definitely done something right, proven by the fact that it’s already been renewed for a 5th season. “Following the incredibly suspenseful and emotional climax of Season 3, the stakes have never been higher, because this time Mickey is the client. With his very life and reputation on the line, he’ll need the strength and support of his entire team, and his entire family, to fight for his future,” say co-showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez when asked about what to expect. And with Cobie Smulders, Sasha Alexander, and Constance Zimmer joining the cast, you can be sure that The Lincoln Lawyer will be a blast to watch.

Based on the ending of Season 3, it’s a guarantee that the fourth season, which is based on The Gods of Guilt, the fifth novel in Michael Connelly’s The Lincoln Lawyer series, will be nothing short of intense, with Mickey at the center of all the drama and mayhem that he brought down in the previous season. Speaking about the third season, critic Caroline Alvarado of LatinaMedia says, “Mickey is no ordinary hero, and it’s always up for debate whether his courtroom stratagems and moral compass are really justifiable—and the third season dives headfirst into that ambiguity.” It definitely promises to be 10 episodes worth of nail-biting tension as fans wait to discover Mickey’s fate, and whether or not he’s clever enough to keep himself from going to prison for life.

Are you looking forward to Season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer? Let us know your favorite moment from the show in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.