The verdict’s in: Netflix has renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for season 4. Announced during the Next on Netflix event, the streamer confirmed that Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) will ride again after that shocking season 3 ending in October. “The Gods of Guilt” season finale ended with Mickey getting to the bottom of the death of his friend and former client Gloria Dayton/Glory Days (Fiona Rene), and DA investigator Neil Bishop (Holt McCallany) shooting himself on the stand after confessing to covering up the crimes of DEA Agent James De Marco (Michael Irby).

But in another season-ending twist, Mickey was pulled over for a missing license plate and arrested when a police officer found probable cause to pop open his trunk: dripping blood. Inside the trunk was the body of Mickey’s former client, Sam Scales (Christopher Thornton), the con man who had become the client of Mickey’s ex-wife and newly-minted lawyer Lorna Crane (Becki Newton).

Netflix hasn’t announced when The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 will release, but production on the new season will begin in February. The series typically shoots for five months, so season 4 is likely to air before the end of 2025.

Who’s in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Cast?

Returning alongside Garcia-Rulfo are Newton as Lorna, Jazz Raycole as Izzy, and Angus Sampson as Cisco. Netflix also confirmed that Neve Campbell, who plays Mickey’s first ex-wife Maggie McPherson, is set to return for season 4.

How Many Episodes Is The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4?

Like the first three seasons, The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 will consist of 10 episodes.

What Is The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 About?

The new season is based on author Michael Connelly’s 2020 Lincoln Lawyer novel The Law of Innocence, in which Mickey is charged with murder but unable to pay the $5 million bail imposed on him by a vindictive judge.



“Mickey elects to represent himself and is forced to mount his defense from his jail cell in the Twin Towers Correctional Center in downtown Los Angeles. All the while he needs to look over his shoulder—as an officer of the court he is an instant target, and he makes few friends when he reveals a corruption plot within the jail,” according to the book’s synopsis. “But the bigger plot is the one against him. Haller knows he’s been framed, whether by a new enemy or an old one. As his trusted team, including his half-brother, Harry Bosch, investigates, Haller must use all his skills in the courtroom to counter the damning evidence against him. Even if he can obtain a not-guilty verdict, Mickey understands that it won’t be enough. In order to be truly exonerated, he must find out who really committed the murder and why. That is the law of innocence.”

“Season 4 is based on The Law of Innocence, and it’s all about Mickey being accused for Sam Scales’ murder. So that’s the next book we’re adapting,” executive producer and co-showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez previously told Variety.

Co-showrunner Ted Humphrey teased, “The only way to up the stakes on this season was to make Mickey the client, which clearly was the idea Michael had in the books as well.”

The first three seasons of The Lincoln Lawyer are streaming now on Netflix.