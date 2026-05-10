Netflix’s New 6-Part Crime Drama With a Near-Perfect Score is Already a Streaming Hit

A new crime thriller from Netflix has not only brought in millions of views, but it’s also earned the #6 spot on the platform’s Top 10 Most Watched list and a near-perfect critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes—no small feat for a modern series. It boasts a killer soundtrack filled with ’90s gems and powerhouse performances from its cast, making it clear how the series is drawing comparisons to other crime giants like Narcos.

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Legends centers on the wave of heroin that flooded the streets of ’90s Britain, and the team of civil servants who find themselves in the eye of the storm as they are pushed undercover in an attempt to topple the gangs responsible. The first season stars Steve Coogan, Tom Burke, and Hayley Squires, and has earned an impressive 92% critics rating. Its audience rating sits slightly lower, at 83%, but it’s still a nearly perfect television series.

Legends is a Thoughtful, Nuanced Drama—a Dying Breed in the Age of Streaming

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Critics are loving the pacing of Legends, lauding it for taking its time with the narrative despite a short, 6-episode run. “Legends will work for viewers who prefer slower and more thoughtful crime dramas. It tells a compelling story inspired by true events without padding it with unnecessary spectacle or forced emotional twists,” says critic Ahbishek Srivastava. And while the series does take its time in letting the narrative unfold, it’s no slouch in the action department, masterfully putting its big budget to work to bring to life intense chases, fights, and gritty drama.

Audiences are also finding plenty to enjoy in the series, though some feel it lost its spark in the final two episodes. One viewer applauded the series’ realistic take on the time it was set in, and the true story it was based on: “It’s absolutely brilliant, so easy to watch, loved the soundtrack. It was a very 90s fantastic choice, love the Stone Roses. The Liverpool drugs gang was done perfectly, no over-exaggerated accents, and I think I know how they developed the storyline around certain characters and the actual gangs that were around Liverpool at that time.” Overall, it seems like Legends is going back to the roots of what makes crime dramas so enjoyable, all while putting its unique ’90s spin on things.

Do you have a favorite moment from Legends? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.