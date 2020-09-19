Netflix's Ratched Launches Twitter Emoji

✖

Ryan Murphy's latest Netflix series dropped on the streaming site this weekend and has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Ratched follows One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest's Nurse Ratched in her early days, and currently has a 59% critics score and a 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's own Nicole Drum gave the new show a 2 out 5 and called it a "stylish mess." However, if you're enjoying the series (or just enjoy images of Sarah Paulson), you might be pleased to know that it has it's own Twitter emoji. In fact, Paulson, who plays the titular role, took to Twitter this week to express her excitement.

"#Ratched #Ratched I just wanted to write that to see that emoji. #ratched there it is again! Weeeeeee," Paulson tweeted. You can check out the emojis in the post below:

#Ratched #Ratched I just wanted to write that to see that emoji. #ratched there it is again! Weeeeeee! — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) September 18, 2020

Ratched is a drama series that reveals the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrived in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning. As she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred's stylish exterior belies growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that real monsters are made, not born.

Joining Sarah Paulson as Mildred Ratched are Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson, Charlie Carver as Huck, Alice Englert as Dolly, Amanda Plummer as Louise, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte, and Vincent D'Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn.

If you're hoping for more collaborations between Murphy and Paulson, have no fear, because she will be returning to American Horror Story next season after skipping AHS: 1984. "I can confirm that I will be in next season,” Paulson told TheWrap at the Television Critics Association press tour. “I have no idea what it will be… But I’m not coming back as a guest part, I will be a central character."

What do you think of the new series? Let us know in the comments below!

The first season of Ratched is now streaming on Netflix.