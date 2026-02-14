New Netflix Spy Thriller You Probably Haven’t Heard of Is a Major Success With Over 25M Hours Watched

A new spy thriller is taking over Netflix, and viewers can’t seem to get enough. With over 25 million hours viewed and a quick domination of the Non-English Netflix Top 10 streaming list, it’s safe to say this German-language thriller series is a success, and it’s already drawing comparisons to other well-known series like The Americans and Slow Horses. And while it may not be redefining the spy genre by any means, it’s certainly making its mark.

Unfamiliar, a six-episode series, focuses on married former spies, Meret (Susanne Wolff) and Simon (Felix Kramer), as they run a restaurant, parent their teenage daughter, and operate a safe house in Berlin. But, as expected, a past threat resurfaces, threatening their lives and their marriage as they attempt to flee hitmen, Russian agents, ex-lovers, and old enemies. Their marriage begins to crumble under the weight of long-buried secrets and the effort to keep themselves and their child alive. It’s a show that brings to life genuinely flawed characters without attempting to sand their edges in a bid to make them more palatable, all set against a tense and dramatic background and wrapped up with a borderline sarcastic tone—all in all, exactly the kind of thing we need in a modern spy thriller.

Unfamiliar is a Smart, Sharp Thriller

Speaking of flawed characters, critic Karina Adelgaard of Heaven of Horror rated the series 3 out of 5 stars and said, “This is a really good Netflix series with well-written and portrayed characters that are deeply flawed. Many of them don’t even seem to realize just how messed up they are, and those who do are judged for it. If you’re a fan of well-written characters and enjoy a solid spy thriller plot with lots of action and twists, then Unfamiliar is definitely for you!” Talking about the tone of the series, and how it takes a risk by not holding the hand of the audience, spelling out the twists and turns for them, Joel Keller of Decider adds, “Unfamiliar is the rare thriller that lays out just enough story in its first episode to engage viewers, while leaving them in the dark about things without making them feel like they’re being manipulated.”

In the current day and age of having all the answers spoon-fed to us, it’s a rare treat to be trusted to be smart enough to figure out the plot twists on our own. The series is absolutely stuffed full of secrets to uncover, as well as a boatload of unpredictable narrative switch-ups, and it never feels overdone or bloated thanks to the inherent heart of the story and the crisp pacing that makes it feel perfect for binging.

