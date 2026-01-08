Netflix’s Underrated Sci-Fi Series From Game of Thrones Creators Finally Gets Season 2 Release Confirmation

The creators of Game of Thrones have managed to launch another successful TV franchise on Netflix; the streaming service has announced that Season 2 of its sci-fi series 3 Body Problem is arriving in 2026. The confirmation came from a new Netflix press release about the slate of TV shows and movies coming in 2026, with 3 Body Problem Season 2 being listed as “Coming Soon” with a release date window of “On Netflix 2026″.

This will be great news for fans of 3 Body Problem, which still holds a 76% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s directly in line with the 78% critics’ score the show got in Season 1, all in all indicating a solid start for a potential breakout hit.

3 Body Problem Is a Comeback Win For Game of Thrones’ Creators

Image courtesy of Netflix

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss first broke out as successful showrunners with Game of Thrones in 2011. When the HBO series became a major worldwide hit, Benioff and Weiss became two of the biggest names in television. However, things took a turn in the latter seasons: the Game of Thrones TV show outpaced the writing of author George R.R. Martin, forcing the showrunners to collaborate with Martin to devise the show’s ending. Needless to say, that ending has gone down as one of the worst finales to a popular TV show, ever: in fact, Game of Thrones‘ Final Season is generally looked at as a massive misstep – one that put a dent in the glowing reputation Benioff and Weiss have fashioned for themselves.

3 Body Problem was, as stated, a solid beginning for a sci-fi series on a prestige TV budget. The show follows an alternate version of history wherein a Chinese scientist makes first contact with an alien civilization during the Cold War. In the present day, it falls on five scientists at Oxford to come up with a solution to an alien invasion that will occur in 400 years, when beings known as the “San-Ti” are due to arrive at Earth, looking to conquer it. However, the aliens launch operations on Earth to recruit sympathetic humans and sabotage the Resistance effort, using a mix of cutting-edge technologies like VR, nanofiber, and more. On the other side is a clandestine group of intelligence agencies and scientists who are working to preserve humanity’s future, ensure its defense against the San-Ti, and outmaneuver the traitorous humans working against them.

The novel series Remembrance of Earth’s Past by Chinese writer Liu Cixin inspired the 3 Body Problem TV series. If you look into the source material, suffice it to say that it gets pretty far out there in terms o fits sci-fi concepts. Based on the ending of Season 1 of the Netflix series, fans of the show should be ready for a much wilder experience in Season 2. (SPOILERS) The first season with no less than one character having his brain extracted, cryo-frozen, and sent up in a rocket, with the hopes he’ll become a spy after the aliens theoretically rebuild his body. That’s the level of sci-fi madness we’re playing with, here.

3 Body Problem will return to Netflix in 2026.