Netflix's 3 Body Problem to End With Season 3

3 Body Problem debuted on Netflix earlier this year, and the first season was based on the first book in Liu Cixin's Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy. The episodes ended with some unanswered questions, so fans were relieved when Netflix renewed the show for a second season. The news of the renewal left some fans confused when the streamer announced it would "bring this epic story through its mind-blowing conclusion." Turns out, the second season won't be the show's last. The series had an FYC panel on Friday (via The Wrap), and it was confirmed that the sci-fi series will also get a third and final season.

Considering Cixin's books are a trilogy, it makes sense that Netflix's show would run for three seasons. In addition to 3 Body Problem, the other books are titled The Dark Forest and Death's End.

"We're thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion," creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo said in a joint statement when the show was renewed for Season 2. "Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu's magnificent trilogy, we hoped we'd be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!"

"We knew going into this how many hours we need to tell the rest of the story because we've got a roadmap through to the end," Weiss previously told THR. "And we have what we need to get to the end as intended from where we started."

"By the time we finish with the show, it will be seven years we've devoted to it," Benioff added. "We're not at a place where we get to tell the rest of the story, and, yes, we have enough time to tell the rest of the story the way we want to and that's immensely gratifying."

Will 3 Body Problem Season 2 Feature Aliens?

3 Body Problem follows a group of scientists and intelligence agents who are making plans to stop aliens called the San-Ti, who are expected to land on Earth in 400 years. In Cixin's book series, the aliens are never actually shown or fully described. At the show's premiere, ComicBook asked Benioff, Weiss, and Woo if they would take liberties in potential future seasons and show the San-Ti.

"That would be a great problem to have because that means we say we have future seasons," Woo said when asked about showing the San-Ti in the future.

"There is one alien who is described in part of the books, not necessarily aliens who are invading, but a character named Singer," Benioff added. "If we get the Singer, that's maybe my favorite theme in the whole trilogy. If we can get the Singer, that would be, as Alex said, a really interesting problem. Do we show him... or it? Do we show all of it? Part of it?"

"Stop motion, who knows?" Weiss added.

You can watch our interview with Benioff, Weiss, and Woo at the top of the page. Stay tuned for more updates about Netflix's 3 Body Problem.