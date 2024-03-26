Netflix's YOU Begins Production on Final Season

Production on the fifth and final season of Netflix's YOU is officially underway. On Monday, Netflix took to social media to share that production has begun on Season 5 of the popular series, sharing a behind-the-scenes image of Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg back where it all began: New York City. You can check the image out for yourself below.

"Back to where it all began. The 5th and final season of YOU is now in production," the post read.

YOU entering production on its fifth and final season comes soon after the series made some major casting announcements in recent weeks. It was previously announced that Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp and The Flight Attendant star Griffin Matthews have both been cast in YOU as series regulars. They join the recently cast The Handmaid's Tale alum Madeline Brewer in the series.

What is YOU About?

Netflix describes YOU as follows: "Based on Caroline Kepnes' best-selling novel of the same name, 'What would you do for love?' When a brilliant bookstore manager crosses paths with an aspiring writer, his answer becomes clear: anything. Using the internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, a charming and awkward crush quickly becomes an obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle – and person – in his way."

Season 4 of the series was largely set in Europe and, at the end, the series saw Joe returning to New York City.

"We are so incredibly grateful to Netflix and Sera [Gamble] and everyone that has been a part of this show from the beginning. Sera is the most brilliant writer and partner and she will remain a key part of the YOU family as an executive producer," creators Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter shared in a statement when the final season was announced. "We intend to bring her every idea we can from our company for years to come. Ever since our friends at Alloy shared Caroline Kepnes' fantastic book we have always conceived it as a five-season journey. We are excited to continue our relationship with Mike [Foley] and Justin [Lo] as they take over the reins as co-showrunners and prepare to bring Joe Goldberg home."

Season 5 of YOU does not yet have a premiere date. Seasons 1-4 are currently streaming on Netflix.