Never Have I Ever Final Season Trailer Released by Netflix

Never Have I Ever's last hurrah is almost here. On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the first full trailer for the series' upcoming fourth and final season, which highlights Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and the new hijinks that she will be getting into in her senior year. This comes as the fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever is confirmed to be hitting the platform on June 8th. Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. Devi is an overachieving high school student who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations, many of which involve one of her latest crushes who may or may not be Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and/or Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison).

"When you launch a show, it's really hard to figure everybody out. Once you have them, you're like, '40 episodes? That's it?,'" series co-creator Mindy Kaling said in a previous interview with E! News. "I love the character Devi, I love her family, I love her friends. I love this actress so much. I would do the show until she was a grandma... Unfortunately, young people grow up and you can't be 17 forever. I'm really happy with where we ended with the stories and with the characters' growth. It was a very emotional finale. I truly love this world and what the actors brought to these characters. It made it one of the best creative experiences of my life."

Who stars in Never Have I Ever?

Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar, Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini Vishwakumar, Richa Moorjani as Kamala, Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross, Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida, Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres, and Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong. New cast members for Never Have I Ever's fourth and final season include Love, Victor's Michael Cimino as Ethan, and The Goldbergs' Jeff Garlin as Len, in his first television role since his controversial exit from the ABC series.

As mentioned above, the fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever will debut exclusively on Netflix on June 8th.