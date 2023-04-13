Netflix Confirms Never Have I Ever Final Season Premiere Date

The final season of Never Have I Ever is almost here. On Thursday, Netflix unveiled a teaser for Never Have I Ever's upcoming fourth and final season. This trailer reveals that the ten-episode final season will be premiering on Thursday, June 8th exclusively on Netflix. This comes after series star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan pranked fans earlier this month with a not-entirely-accurate teaser for Never Have I Ever's final season.

New cast members for Never Have I Ever's fourth and final season include Love, Victor's Michael Cimino as Ethan, and The Goldbergs' Jeff Garlin as Len, in his first television role since his controversial exit from the ABC series.

What is Never Have I Ever about?

Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school student who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar, Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini Vishwakumar, Richa Moorjani as Kamala, Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross, Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida, Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres, and Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong.

"When you launch a show, it's really hard to figure everybody out. Once you have them, you're like, '40 episodes? That's it?,'" series co-creator Mindy Kaling said in a previous interview with E! News. "I love the character Devi, I love her family, I love her friends. I love this actress so much. I would do the show until she was a grandma."

"Unfortunately, young people grow up and you can't be 17 forever," Kaling continued. "I'm really happy with where we ended with the stories and with the characters' growth. It was a very emotional finale. I truly love this world and what the actors brought to these characters. It made it one of the best creative experiences of my life."

