Never Have I Ever Announces Season 4 Renewal on Netflix

Netflix’s Never Have I Ever is getting a Season 4 after the renewal was announced today. However, that good news comes with an asterisk as the fourth set of episodes will be the end of the series. Mindy Kaling revealed the news herself on her social media profile. She posted a letter with Lang Fisher explaining how excited they were for Season 3. But, they had to prepare the audience for the fact that the end was coming sooner than some might have expected. Still, there’s plenty more episode for fans to get their fill of Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s love life and family drama. Season 3 wrapped production not too long ago. From the sounds of this letter, Season 4 will probably be released in 2023. Last year saw Netflix greenligiht the third season to much fan celebration. Now, there will be some added intrigue for the current set of episodes because the natural ending for the series has been assured by the streaming giant. Check out Kaling’s entire letter down below.

On Twitter, Kaling wrote, “Hey Crickets! We’ve got some morning announcements for you: Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is gonna drop this summer! Plus we’ve just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about. We can’t wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support — especially you #Bevi and #Daxton Stans. We love you! Mindy Kaling & Lang Fisher”

In a statement after the renewal news, Kaling and Fisher said, “We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamored to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager.”

The Hollywood Reporter actually caught up with Fisher last July to talk about the beloved show. When the question of how long they would keep making the show arose, the showrunner could only say that they all loved the challenge. With today’s news fresh in hand, it seems as though Season 4 will be the end of the journey.

“I don’t know how long it will go. I’m happy to work on it as long as they’ll pay me. I love making it. I do think [Devi’s] got very different relationships with these two guys and you could see her going in either direction,” Fisher said. “So much of it depends on what the rest of the stories are that we want to tell. With teen shows, everyone is 45 and you have to graduate from high school. I do think the love triangle will be significant for the run of the show.

