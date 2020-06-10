Agents of SHIELD Photos Tease the Team’s Journey to the 1950s, Confirms When Enver Gjokaj Will Appear

✖

The third episode of Agents of SHIELD's final season airs tonight and promises to see the return of Enver Gjokaj's Daniel Sousa from Agent Carter. Not only did the official social media accounts for Agents of SHIELD confirm the character's appearance in tonight's upcoming episode, "Alien Commies from the Future!," but they also shared some new stills of Mack (Henry Simmons), Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley), LMD Coulson (Clark Gregg), and Daisy (Chloe Bennet) rocking some 1950s garb in a diner. If you follow some fan accounts on Twitter, you probably caught a glimpse of these photos already, but it's the first time the Agents of SHIELD accounts have posted them online.

“Marvel’s #AgentsofSHIELD is jumping to a new decade tonight at 10|9c on ABC,” they wrote. “A familiar face arrives to Marvel’s #AgentsofSHIELD tonight at 10|9c on ABC,” they added. You can check out the images in the post below:

Many people are hoping Sousa's appearance will also mean a surprise cameo from Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter. Peggy appeared in two flashbacks during Agents of SHIELD's second season, so it would be incredibly fun to get to see her interact with the present-day agents for the first time. We also wouldn't mind some official closure between Sousa and Peggy. In fact, showrunner Jed Whedon recently teased that some Sousa-related loose ends would be tied up during his appearance. Recently, Chloe Bennet teased that there will "definitely" be more surprise appearances in the final season, so we compiled a list of some of the major Agents of SHIELD players we'd like to see again.

Another producer of the show, Jeffrey Bell, also teased some info about Sousa's appearance. "We get to see him in a different light," Bell told Entertainment Weekly. "[Sousa] had a particular role on [Agent Carter], and so we were able to show another color of him that you hadn't necessarily seen on the show."

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.