New Amazon Prime Series Has Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

The latest project from Prime Video is getting nothing but praise from critics. In fact, so many people love it, it currently has a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s right, The Boys: Diabolical—an animated look at the adult superhero world—is rated 100-percent Fresh as of this writing.

There are still a few too many reviews counted to give the animated show the coveted Certified Fresh badge, but all 13 reviews submitted of the series so far speak highly of what’s in store for fans. That includes a review from ComicBook.com’s Nicole Drum, who gave the series four out of five stars.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When The Boys Presents: Diabolical was announced, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke described the animated anthology series as ‘unexpected, funny, shocking, gory, moist, emotional episodes’ and suggested that they would rival the insanity that is The Boys live-action series,” Drum wrote in her review. “The reality is that Kripke was half right. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is funny and shocking and gory and emotional, but the spinoff is not even close to as insane as its parent series. Aside from a few misfires, the series delivers a solid glance at the larger world Vought’s manufactured heroes exist in, offer a few insights into key characters, and delivers something that even the most casual of The Boys viewer can enjoy.

You can read our full review here.

The series features a tremendous ensemble of actors including Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Jason Isaacs, Kumail Nanjiani, Chace Crawford, Kieran Culkin, Ben Schwartz, Elisabeth Shue, Christian Slater, Nasim Pedrad, Simon Pegg, Kenan Thompson, Kevin Smith, Antony Starr, and Youn Yuh Jung. Seth Rogen, Aisha Tyler, Andy Samberg, Ilanna Glazer, Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer, Evan Goldberg, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth are all tapped to write entries of the anthology.

The Boys: Diabolical hits Amazon on March 4th.

Which other superhero comics would you like to see turned into a live-action or animated series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things superheroes!