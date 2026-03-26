New Apple TV Sci-Fi Series Confirmed With Two Marvel Stars Finally Sharing the Screen Together

Apple TV has been on quite a roll over the past two years, and now it’s expanding its lineup once again with a new sci-fi action thriller. That would be great news in and of itself, but the project has also just revealed part of its cast, and it includes two stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who will be sharing the screen together for the very first time.

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According to a new report from Deadline, Apple TV has greenlit a new science fiction thriller titled Liminal, which will feature Fast X director Louis Leterrier at the helm. The other big news regarding the project is that it will star Vanessa Kirby (Fantastic Four: First Steps) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Wonder Man), who will finally have the chance to share the screen ahead of any potential team-ups in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

Two Marvel Stars Will Bring Another Comics Project To Life

Fans know Kirby and Abdul-Mateen II from their MCU roles of Invincible Woman and Wonder Man, respectively, but the project they are about to team up in is based on a comics property as well. Liminal is based on the AWA (Artists, Writers, and Artisans) series Telepaths, which is from the all-star team of J. Michael Straczynski, Steve Epting, Brian Reber, and Sal Cipriano, and the original story paints a clear picture of what the story will likely be in the movie.

Telepaths is set in a world where a tenth of the population finds themselves with telepathic powers thanks to an electromagic event. That includes the Boston police, who are sent to confront a wrongly convicted prisoner who ends up becoming a hero and leader of other telpethas. They simply want to escape a world where their new powers will make them targets, and the future depends on these two groups finding a way to trust each other despite everything else happening around them.

The six-issue series begins before the electron magic event takes place, and once it hits, the world becomes absolute chaos in an instant. No one is prepared for this seismic event, which sees buildings collapse, cars, buses, trains, and planes crashing, and systems completely failing. If the film follows the first issue, this event will be a major part of the early film, though it could also be seen through flashbacks over the course of the main story.

With the talent involved, anticipation is high for the project, and if you’re curious, you can check out Telepaths right here.

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