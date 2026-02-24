Apple TV’s Resurrected Nickelodeon Series Returns Next Month

Nickelodeon might not have as many NickToons on the air as it once did in the 1990s, but the cable network continues to create legendary animated projects. Franchises like SpongeBob SquarePants, The Loud House, and more have kept the kids’ network fresh in recent years. Unfortunately, this doesn’t mean that every NickToon is slated to have a bright future, as there have been some cancellations at the cable network in recent years. Luckily, AppleTV has brought one Nickelodeon series back from the dead, and in doing so, is preparing said show to return to the airwaves next month.

The Wonder Pets is a series that focuses on three adorable animals attempting to make the world a better place, first premiering on Nickelodeon in 2006. Running on both Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. for three seasons for over a decade, Apple TV brought the franchise back with the unexpected sequel series, Wonder Pets: In The City. Premiering in 2024, the series is prepping for its second season to arrive in March, and will have the revival’s cast returning to their roles. Victoria Scola-Giampapa will play Izzy, Vanessa Huszar will play Zuri, and Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. will play Tate in season two, bringing back the hamster, rabbit, and snake to the forefront when they return on March 20th.

How to Revisit The Wonder Pets

apple tv

Despite the fact that the Wonder Pets’ original series has ended on Nickelodeon, fans can still revisit the original show on Amazon Prime Video, the current streaming service that houses the first three seasons. Of course, the first season of Wonder Pets: In The City is available to stream on Apple TV, following its debut in 2024. While Apple TV might be best known for more adult-oriented series such as Ted Lasso, Silo, and Slow Horses, the streaming service has been dipping its toes into more series focusing on a younger audience, including Wonder Pets, Snoopy Presents, and Lulu Is a Rhinoceros.

While Nickelodeon might have lost out on this animated revival, the Paramount-owned company has another major project returning to the screen this year. The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender will once again focus on the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender, albeit by picturing Aang and his friends as full-fledged adults. The franchise is also planning on creating a new television series in the bending universe in Avatar: Seven Havens, a story following the Avatar who takes the reins after Korra. While this sequel series has yet to receive a release date, it is set to arrive following the highly anticipated movie focusing on adult Aang.

The streaming world has helped give life to plenty of classic animated franchises, so Apple TV bringing back the Wonder Pets isn’t that much of a surprise. Hulu has seen serious success in resurrecting animated series, with the likes of King of the Hill, The Wonderfully Weird of Gumball, and Animaniacs being just a few examples.

