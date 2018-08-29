New ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Funko Pops! Are Coming as Final Season Approaches

As the final season of The Big Bang Theory approaches, it seems fans will at least get one more series of Funko POPs before it rides into the sunset.

Funko CEO Brian Mariotti is known for hopping into the Funko Fanatic forums and teasing future releases of POPs, and his latest post reached out to the fans for suggestions for new Big Bang Theory POPs. Brian wrote on August 28th “New ones coming! Let’s hear your suggestions” under the Big Bang Theory thread.

No official releases have been revealed yet, but early requests feature some costumed versions of the cast. Those include a Raj as Aquaman and a Sheldon dressed as the Flash, though you could do superhero versions of all the characters if you really wanted to, which some have requested. A Justice League Big Bang Theory set would probably sell gangbusters, as would a Flash set featuring all four in the same costume.

Other suggestions include a pregnant Bernadette, wedding versions of Amy and Sheldon, Raj with Cinnamon (his dog), Professor Proton, a Stuart POP, an upgraded Penny POP, Wil Wheaton in his ape costume, an Astronaut Howard, a Bert Kibbler POP, train conductor Sheldon, Penny in Wonder Woman costume, and a Stephen Hawking POP.

Someone also suggested a TV moment version of the Big Bang crew all sitting on the couch. It would probably cost more than the typical $20 Movie Moments, but it would probably be well worth it.

There are a number of POPs available on the market already, including the full main cast. Bernadette and Penny don’t have variants yet, and Amy Farrah Fowler has one variant that is going for nice money on the aftermarket. The four guys all have regular versions and Star Trek costume variants, including a transporting variant that features translucent paint.

As you might expect, Sheldon has the most variants of the crew, with a Batman, Flash, Green Lantern, Hawkman, and Superman shirt varieties. He also has a Star Trek version regular and a transporting version.

You can check out the official description of the season premiere, The Conjugal Configuration, below.

“The Conjugal Configuration – Sheldon and Amy’s honeymoon runs aground in New York, while Penny and Leonard discover they are uncomfortably similar to Amy’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fowler (Teller and Kathy Bates). Also, Koothrappali insults physicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson and starts a Twitter war, on the 12th season premiere of THE BIG BANG THEORY, on a special night, Monday, Sept. 24 (8 – 8:30 p.m. ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.”

Season 12 of The Big Bang Theory will premiere on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The Big Bang Theory will move to its regular time slot on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.