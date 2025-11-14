New Doctor Who Spinoff’s Release Date Officially Confirmed: “A Great Big 5-Episode Box Set…”

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies has officially confirmed the release schedule for the next spinoff, The War Between the Land and the Sea. The Doctor Who partnership between the BBC and Disney may be coming to an end, but The War Between the Land and the Sea will be a last hurrah. A spinoff starring Jemma Regrave’s Kate Lethbridge-Stewart and Alexander Devrient as Colonel Christofer Ibrahim alongside several new characters, this will see UNIT confront the threat of the Sea Devils – the ancient masters of the Earth.

Doctor Who‘s current showrunner, Russell T. Davies, has taken to Instagram to officially confirm the release schedule. The War Between the Land and the Sea will kick off on Sunday, December 7, wrapping up ahead of Christmas on December 21.

In an official press release, the BBC confirmed this is only the U.K. release schedule; The War Between the Land and the Sea will air exclusively outside of the U.K. sometime in 2026.

The War Between the Land and the Sea Is Dropping at the Perfect Time

This is the perfect time to drop the Doctor Who spinoff; although it’s releasing during the holiday period, it neatly avoids the perils of directly competing with Stranger Things. It’s reasonable to assume the Stranger Things effect also explains why Disney is choosing to air the show at a later, more opportune, date; the BBC always prioritizes holiday scheduling, and will be eager for the Doctor Who spinoff to be part of Christmas.

There is, however, one unfortunate consequence for British viewers. The War Between the Land and the Sea will wrap up ahead of Christmas, and Doctor Who will not return until Christmas 2026. The partnership between Disney and the BBC is coming to an end, and the show’s future is still something of a mystery. Russell T. Davies is confirmed to be making the next Christmas special, presumably dealing with a shocking regeneration scene in which the Doctor (apparently) regenerated into a former companion, Billy Piper’s Rose Tyler. Beyond that, all we know is that the BBC has promised Doctor Who will continue.

Time will tell. As the Doctor himself once said, “It always does.” For now, though, the Doctor Who fandom can at least appreciate a good holiday season in the U.K.

