Rahart Adams Cast in Gotham Knights

Pacific Rim: Uprising‘s Rahart Adams has joined the cast of The CW’s upcoming Bat-spinoff Gotham Knights in a lead role. The actor joins Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row, and Misha Collins as Harvey Dent on the show, which centers on a Gotham that descends into chaos after the death of Batman. Wrongly suspected of the murder of Bruce Wayne, the children of some of Batman’s greatest enemies have to work together as the heroes a desperate city needs while remaining on the run from the authorities and trying to clear their own names.

The series will finally bring Stephanie Brown to live-action, after years of fans asking for her to show up in the Arrowverse or on Titans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Per Deadline, who broke the casting news, “Adams will play the series-regular role of Brody. Confident and charismatic, Brody’s got the brains and the looks – and he knows it. However, his entitled attitude covers his insecurity and jealousy of anyone who rivals him.”

The Gotham Knights pilot hails from Batwoman writers Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams. Fiveash and Stoteraux will serve as executive prodcuers on the series alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden. Abrams will serve as co-executive producer, and Gotham‘s Danny Cannon will direct the pilot. Berlanti and Schechter executive produce not just Batwoman, but the rest of the Arrowverse series as well.

The pilot was officially picked up in February, with the show expected to go to series. If it does, it will not be part of the Arrowverse, The CW’s shared DC superhero universe.

Prior to Pacific Rim: Uprising, Adams appeared in Nickelodeon’s Every Witch Way, YouTube Red’s Foursome, and in the Australian series Nowhere Boys.

You can read the official synopsis for Gotham Knights below.

In Gotham Knights, in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors.