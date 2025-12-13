New Mystery Thriller Series With 77% on RT Officially Breaks Streaming Record With 46 Million Views

A new, original limited series starring Sarah Snook, Dakota Fanning, and Jake Lacey has taken Peacock by storm—becoming the most-watched series in the platform’s history. It hit 46 million views in its first three weeks alone, outdoing any record of any other show available to stream on Peacock almost immediately. It has also kept its spot as one of the top five most-watched streaming originals in the U.S.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re talking about All Her Fault, the limited series based on the novel by Andrea Mara (who experienced something similar to the plot herself). It centers on working mom Marissa Irvine, who goes to pick up her son Milo after a playdate. But the woman who answers the door of the boy’s house has never seen or heard of either Marissa or her son, setting off a series of events that threatens to tear Marissa’s family apart. As Marissa and her husband begin a desperate search for their son, alongside Marissa’s new friend Jenny, seemingly the only person that Marissa can count on. Together they hunt for Milo, uncovering deep family secrets that alter the course of both their lives forever.

It’s A Great Watch For Fans Of Thrillers

Reviews of the show are a bit mixed, but mostly positive, with critics and audiences alike fully sat for the performances by Snook and Fanning. “This child abduction story pairs a mother’s worst fear with great writing and acting, and slick, dark, and modern interior design against the scenic and sometimes gritty backdrop of Chicago,” says Megan Andersen of Common Sense Media. And Lucy Mangen of the Guardian says, “All the carefully planted seeds come to fruition. All the narrative cogs turn and interlock fast and seamlessly. You come for the terrifying premise and stay for the absolute pleasure.”

The pacing is a bit off in places, and some of the scenarios feel far-fetched, but the performances are stellar, and the ending is shocking enough that all of it comes together in a way that truly works. All Her Fault also puts focus on the people we surround ourselves with and the communities we build, especially those between women. The show is intentionally soapy & even slightly campy, with even the more realistic characters made more performative—but it works, bringing to life an incredibly interesting and twisty drama.

