Peacock Streaming One of the Most Iconic Anthology TV Shows Ever

Although Peacock may have been a late addition to the TV streaming landscape, launching in 2020, the platform has no shortage of fantastic movies and shows to binge. Its original series run the gamut of genres, and given that it is the streaming platform for NBCUniversal, Peacock’s catalogue is full of fan favorites, including The Office (and soon, it’ll also be home to The Office spinoff series The Paper). Now, Peacock has added a classic anthology series to its library, and given that one of the most iconic directors of all time is behind the show, we’d say it’s worth a watch.
The series is none other than Alfred Hitchcock Presents, a horror anthology series curated by the legendary director and “master of suspense” himself. The show ran from 1955 to 1962, during Hitchcock’s heyday of terrifying viewers with films like Psycho, Vertigo, and North by Northwest, and shaping the horror genre as we know it. While the anthology series featured a slew of “stories of terror, horror, and suspense” with a rotating cast of characters and writers, Hitchcock offered an element of cohesion to the series as its host.
In Alfred Hitchcock Presents‘ now iconic opening, the famed director steps into a sketch of his profile, in silhouette. Hitchcock would open every episode with a monologue straight to the camera, lasting about a minute or so. Hitchcock’s introductions are surprisingly cheeky and self-aware while also setting the scene for the chilling stories audiences were in for. Best known for his work behind the camera, Hitchcock’s deadpan and wry wit sparkle, even in black and white, in Alfred Hitchcock Presents, making it an undeniable television treasure.
The most memorable episodes of Alfred Hitchcock Presents were remade in the 80s, with Hitchcock’s opening monologues colorized for the revival. However, the original series more than holds up, especially for fans of horror and Hitchcock. All seven seasons of Alfred Hitchcock Presents are now streaming on Peacock, and with each episode clocking in under 30 minutes, the series makes for a perfect bite-sized horror offering.
New on Peacock This Month
In case you’re not a horror or thriller fan, there are plenty of other titles hitting the streaming services at the top of the month. See the full list below:
August 1st
27 Dresses
47 Ronin
Argo
Battleship
Borderline (Peacock Exclusive)
The Boss
Breakin’ All the Rules
Bridesmaids
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bill Durham
Clueless
Cowboys & Aliens
Dead Presidents
Dragonheart
Duplicity
Edge of Tomorrow
Elysium
The Faculty
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Field of Dreams
Footloose
For the Love of the Game
Good Will Hunting
Grease
The Guardian
Happy Death Day
The Impossible
Joy Ride
Kindergarten Cop
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Kung Fu Panda 3
Ma
Madagascar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Major Payne
The Man with the Iron Fists
Mean Girls (2004)
Mean Girls 2
Mortal Engines
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Oblivion
Office Space
Old School
Pretty in Pink
R.I.P.D.
RV
Save the Last Dance
Scarface
School of Rock
Seven
The Shawshank Redemption
She’s All That
The Smurfs
Super 8
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Think Like a Man
Trolls
Victor Frankenstein
Weird Science
Wet Hot American Summer
What Happens in Vegas
XXX
XXX: State of the Union
Canton Confidential: The Karen Read Burder Trial – Finale (WBTS)
Carnival Catwalk, Season 1 (AQV Films)
DREAMZZZ, Season 3 (LEGO)
August 3rd
Spoiler Alert
August 6th
Last Culturistas Culture Awards 2025 (Brave
The Valley, Season 2 – Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
August 7th
Housekeeping for Beginners
Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Twisted Metal, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
August 11th
Love After Lockup: Crime Story, Season 5G (WeTV)
August 13th
The Valley, Season 2 – Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
August 14th
Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Monkey Man
The Real Housewives of Miami After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
Twisted Metal, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
August 15th
Resident Alien, Season 4 – Finale (USA)
August 16th
The Rainmaker, Season 1 – Premiere (USA)
August 17th
Armageddon Time
August 20th
Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
August 21st
Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Revival, Season 1 – Finale (SYFY)
Twisted Metal, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
August 22nd
Days of our Lives, Season 60 – Finale (Peacock Original)
August 24th
M3GAN
M3GAN (Unrated)
August 25th
Days of our Lives, Season 61 – Premiere (Peacock Original)
Pase a La Fama, Season 1 – Finale (Telmundo)
Night of the Zoopocalypse (Peacock Exclusive)
Love Island USA, Season 7 – Reunion (Peacock Original)
August 28th
Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – Finale (Peacock Original)
Twisted Metal, Season 2 – Finale (Peacock Original)
August 29th
The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
