Peacock Streaming One of the Most Iconic Anthology TV Shows Ever

Although Peacock may have been a late addition to the TV streaming landscape, launching in 2020, the platform has no shortage of fantastic movies and shows to binge. Its original series run the gamut of genres, and given that it is the streaming platform for NBCUniversal, Peacock’s catalogue is full of fan favorites, including The Office (and soon, it’ll also be home to The Office spinoff series The Paper). Now, Peacock has added a classic anthology series to its library, and given that one of the most iconic directors of all time is behind the show, we’d say it’s worth a watch.

The series is none other than Alfred Hitchcock Presents, a horror anthology series curated by the legendary director and “master of suspense” himself. The show ran from 1955 to 1962, during Hitchcock’s heyday of terrifying viewers with films like Psycho, Vertigo, and North by Northwest, and shaping the horror genre as we know it. While the anthology series featured a slew of “stories of terror, horror, and suspense” with a rotating cast of characters and writers, Hitchcock offered an element of cohesion to the series as its host.

In Alfred Hitchcock Presents‘ now iconic opening, the famed director steps into a sketch of his profile, in silhouette. Hitchcock would open every episode with a monologue straight to the camera, lasting about a minute or so. Hitchcock’s introductions are surprisingly cheeky and self-aware while also setting the scene for the chilling stories audiences were in for. Best known for his work behind the camera, Hitchcock’s deadpan and wry wit sparkle, even in black and white, in Alfred Hitchcock Presents, making it an undeniable television treasure.

The most memorable episodes of Alfred Hitchcock Presents were remade in the 80s, with Hitchcock’s opening monologues colorized for the revival. However, the original series more than holds up, especially for fans of horror and Hitchcock. All seven seasons of Alfred Hitchcock Presents are now streaming on Peacock, and with each episode clocking in under 30 minutes, the series makes for a perfect bite-sized horror offering.

New on Peacock This Month

In case you’re not a horror or thriller fan, there are plenty of other titles hitting the streaming services at the top of the month. See the full list below:

August 1st

27 Dresses

47 Ronin

Argo

Battleship

Borderline (Peacock Exclusive)

The Boss

Breakin’ All the Rules

Bridesmaids

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bill Durham

Clueless

Cowboys & Aliens

Dead Presidents

Dragonheart

Duplicity

Edge of Tomorrow

Elysium

The Faculty

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Field of Dreams

Footloose

For the Love of the Game

Good Will Hunting

Grease

The Guardian

Happy Death Day

The Impossible

Joy Ride

Kindergarten Cop

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

Ma

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Major Payne

The Man with the Iron Fists

Mean Girls (2004)

Mean Girls 2

Mortal Engines

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Oblivion

Office Space

Old School

Pretty in Pink

R.I.P.D.

RV

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

School of Rock

Seven

The Shawshank Redemption

She’s All That

The Smurfs

Super 8

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Think Like a Man

Trolls

Victor Frankenstein

Weird Science

Wet Hot American Summer

What Happens in Vegas

XXX

XXX: State of the Union

Canton Confidential: The Karen Read Burder Trial – Finale (WBTS)

Carnival Catwalk, Season 1 (AQV Films)

DREAMZZZ, Season 3 (LEGO)

August 3rd

Spoiler Alert

August 6th

Last Culturistas Culture Awards 2025 (Brave

The Valley, Season 2 – Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

August 7th

Housekeeping for Beginners

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Twisted Metal, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 11th

Love After Lockup: Crime Story, Season 5G (WeTV)

August 13th

The Valley, Season 2 – Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

August 14th

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Monkey Man

The Real Housewives of Miami After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

Twisted Metal, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 15th

Resident Alien, Season 4 – Finale (USA)

August 16th

The Rainmaker, Season 1 – Premiere (USA)

August 17th

Armageddon Time

August 20th

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

August 21st

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Revival, Season 1 – Finale (SYFY)

Twisted Metal, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

August 22nd

Days of our Lives, Season 60 – Finale (Peacock Original)

August 24th

M3GAN

M3GAN (Unrated)

August 25th

Days of our Lives, Season 61 – Premiere (Peacock Original)

Pase a La Fama, Season 1 – Finale (Telmundo)

Night of the Zoopocalypse (Peacock Exclusive)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – Reunion (Peacock Original)

August 28th

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 – Finale (Peacock Original)

Twisted Metal, Season 2 – Finale (Peacock Original)

August 29th

The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

If you want to watch any of these new additions but don't already have a Peacock subscription, you can sign up for one here.




