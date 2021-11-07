New Netflix Animated Series Dethrones You & Squid Game as Top TV Show

Netflix’s Top 10 has had a major shake-up occur on the platform over the weekend as the new season of the streamer’s hit animated series Big Mouth has rocketed to the #1 position in the United States. With the latest batch of episodes of Big Mouth taking the top spot it results in the two most popular shows on Netflix for the past month falling down the list as You is now sitting at #2 and the international hit Squid Game tumbled to #3. Since the Korean original drama premiered it quickly became the most popular Netflix original series in the history of the streaming service.

The two hit titles also fell on the main Top 10, a combo of the top movies and shows, as the feature films The Harder They Fall and lovehard are #1 and #2 on the platform. With Big Mouth sitting at #3 on Netflix that puts You at #4 and Squid Game at #5, its lowest position in the US Top 10 since it premiered. Taking into account these originals making up the Top 5 it’s almost surprising that the rest of the list is also almost exclusively Netflix originals, almost. The #6 most popular title on the streaming service in the US? Sony Pictures’ meta-reboot of 21 Jump Street starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum, itself previously the #2 movie on the platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can find the full list of Netflix’s Top 10 TV shows for today below.

#1 Big Mouth

“Big Mouth is a 10-episode, half-hour edgy adult animated comedy from real-life best friends Nick Kroll (Kroll Show, The League) and Andrew Goldberg (Family Guy) about the glorious nightmare that is teenaged puberty.”

#2 You

“In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness.”

#3 Squid Game

“456 desperate contestants compete with each other in a mysterious and deadly survival game involving multiple rounds of childhood games to win 45.6 billion won prize money that can pull them out of their misery.”

#4 Narcos: Mexico

“Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, Season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s arrest. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty – and every arrest, murder and take-done only pushes real victory further away…”

#5 The Great British Baking Show

“The Great British Baking Show follows a group of amateur bakers as they compete against each other in a series of challenges, attempting to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills. One contestant is eliminated each week, and the winner is selected from the contestants who reach the finals.”

#6 Catching Killers

“The investigators behind infamous serial killer cases reveal the harrowing, chilling details of their extraordinary efforts in this true crime series.”

#7 Maid

“Inspired by the New York Times best-selling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land, MAID follows the story of Alex, a single mother who turns to housecleaning to — barely — make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy. Seen through the emotional yet humorous lens of a desperate but determined woman, this series is a raw and inspiring exploration of a mother’s resilience.”

#8 Cocomelon

“Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes.”

#9 Colin in Black and White

“Colin in Black & White stars Jaden Michael as Young Colin before reaching the highest levels of American football as an NFL quarterback and becoming a cultural icon and activist”

#10 The Thundermans

“A twin sister strives to be a superhero as her brother aspires to be a supervillain, bu t they and their family must keep their superpowers secret.”