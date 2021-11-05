Acclaimed Netflix Comedy Is Finally Back With New Episode

Netflix is bringing out the big guns today with Big Mouth Season 5 on the service. Back at the TUDUM global event, the streamer announced that Nick Kroll and company’s monster hit would be back for more wild humor. They also dropped a poster for the series that didn’t give a ton of information about the upcoming salvo of episodes away. Netflix has made no secret of its efforts to bring in as many of these beloved series already running on the platform as possible. The entire TUDUM event was based around some of the most beloved streaming TV series available and the company’s growing movie presence as well.

For Season 5 of Big Mouth, there are a lot of returning faces, but the guest stars are a huge draw this time around. Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Pamela Adlon are all along this season. Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett and Nick Kroll remain at the helm. Alongside Kroll will be beloved comics John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, and Jordan Peele. Season 6 has already been ordered as well as a spinoff series called Human Resources.

“You have these characters that represent a major force in the human condition,” Kroll said of the spinoff in a conversation with Variety. “The challenge has been that these characters don’t only function according to the one thing they do professionally. The Logic Rock is filled with a lot of emotion and love and that defies his nature. Building out the characters in that complex way has been a joy.”

“We are doing a spinoff show called Human Resources, which is set in the workplace of the hormone monsters. We pitched it to Netflix as “Big Mouth meets The Office.” Which is pretty apt, I think. That will be our first Brutus Pink production. It’s in the pipeline,” executive producer Mark Levin told Inverse. “We wanted to expand the Big Mouth universe,” Levin says. “To support other people who have their own stories to tell and help them with our skills. We’re working with a bunch of writers to figure out a way to tell the best versions of their stories.”

