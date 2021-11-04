New Idris Elba Movie Quickly Conquers Netflix Charts

Sometimes it takes a movie a few days to climb through the Netflix Top 10. A two-hour feature film can have a hard time stacking up against TV shows with multiple seasons. That wasn’t the cast for Netflix’s latest original film, The Harder They Fall. The Jeymes Samuel-directed western, starring Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba, was released on Netflix on November 3rd. It only took one day for the film to become a hit, taking over as the new Netflix Top 10 leader.

Thursday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 features The Harder They Fall at Number One, beating out the likes of longtime chart-toppers You and Squid Game. People love action, but it’s likely the all-star cast that helped give The Harder They Fall the Netflix crown.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Majors leads the cast as Nat Love, a man on a mission to find the outlaw responsible for killing his family. That outlaw is Rufus Buck, played by Elba. The rest of the absolutely stacked cast includes Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Lekeith Stanfield, RJ Cyler, Edu Gathegi, and Delroy Lindo.

The Harder They Fall seems to be an immediate hit for Netflix, and it will be interesting to see how long it can hang around the Top 10, especially with quite a few new titles arriving in November.

You can check out a full breakdown of Thursday’s Netflix Top 10 below.

1. The Harder They Fall

“Gunning for revenge, outlaw Nat Love saddles up with the gang to take down enemy Rufus Buck, a ruthless crime boss who just got sprung from prison.”

2. You

“A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.”

3. 21 Jump Street

“Two rookie cops go from park duty to prom until they’re given a big assignment: Bust a drug ring by going undercover as high school students.”

4. Squid Game

“Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.”

5. Army of Thieves

“In this prequel to Army of the Dead, a mysterious woman recruits bank teller Dieter to help her crew crack three legendary safes across Europe.”

6. Colin in Black and White

“Colin Kaepernick narrates this drama series recounting his formative years navigating race, class and culture while aspiring for greatness.”

7. Maid

“After fleeing an abusive relationship, a young mother finds a job cleaning houses as she fights to provide for her child and build them a better future.”

8. Cocomelon

“Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family.”

9. Locke & Key

“After their dad’s murder, three siblings move with their mom to his ancestral estate, where they discover magical keys that unlock powers — and secrets.”

10. Replicas

“After losing his family in a tragic accident, a neuroscientist tries to bring them back in a cloning experiment that attracts controversy and chaos.”