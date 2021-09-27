New Netflix Series Renewed For Season 2 after Huge Launch

Just three months after it first debuted on the streaming platform, Netflix has renewed Sex/Life for a second season. According to official numbers released by Netflix, Sex/Life was watched by 67 million households in the first four weeks after release. That doesn’t mean they finished it, of course; a “watch” is almost never counted as the whole video in terms of the official definition. Netflix’s metric counts households that have watched two or more minutes of a program. That makes Sex/Life the third-biggest audience for a Netflix original series behind Bridgerton and The Witcher.

Granted, newer shows like those three have a built-in advantage due to size of the potential audience base. Netflix’s growing subscriber base makes it likely these records will go on to be broken again in the years to come..

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sex/Life‘s second season will reportedly bring back series regulars, Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Demos and Margaret Odette, with the production remaining in Toronto.

“Sex/Life is a dream come true,” showrunner Stacy Rukeyser told Deadline. “To create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers is not only immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying. When I think about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, I am so inspired. I’m thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us.”

Per the series’ official syonpsis, “Sex/Life is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire. Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) wasn’t always a stay-at-home wife and mother living in the suburbs. Before she married loving and reliable Cooper (Mike Vogel) and moved to Connecticut, Billie was a free-spirited wild child living in New York City with her best friend Sasha (Margaret Odette), working hard and playing even harder. Exhausted from taking care of her two young kids and feeling nostalgic for her past, Billie starts journaling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with sexy ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos), the big heartbreak she never got over. But the more Billie remembers, the more she wonders how she got here – and then her husband finds her journal. Will the truth about Billie’s past start a sexual revolution in her marriage, or lead her down a path back to the life she thought she left behind with the man who broke her heart?”

Inspired by the novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men by B.B. Easton, Sex/Life was written by Stacy Rukeyser, who also acts as executive producer and showrunner. Other executive producers include J. Miles Dale and Jordan Hawley.



There is no official word yet as to when the new season will be filmed or released, so keep your eyes on this space!