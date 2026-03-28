New Netflix Show Crowned a “10/10” Success is an Instant Hit with 4 Million Viewers

A new Brazilian show is taking over Netflix—one that’s sure to impress fans of the wildly successful limited series, Chernobyl. In the few days that it’s been on the platform, this series has blown past the competition to rack up 3.8 million views, planting it firmly in the #4 spot on Netflix‘s Top 10 Most Watched list; it’s also become the most watched show in multiple countries, proving that foriegn-language shows are here to stay, and to keep slaying the ratings.

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Performing well with critics and audiences alike, Radioactive Emergency, which is based on a true story, is being lauded as a 10/10 watch by fans. The series centers on a team of physicists and doctors as they race to contain a massive radiological disaster, hoping to save thousands of lives in the process. And while each character is given their own story, the interpersonal drama is pushed to the background as the ecological terror unfolds, delivering an anxiety-inducing, tense narrative that is as heartbreaking as it is powerful.

Radioactive Emergency is Shockingly Timely—and All the More Terrifying for It

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While the series is based on tragic events that took place in Brazil in the 1980s, it feels surprisingly relevant today, highlighting the devastating consequences of loosening oversight requirements as the environment worsens right before our eyes. And the series never shies away from the more devastating, personal elements of the events. “When the control meter screamed, pointing at the little girl, I cried. Seeing that innocent little face blow up the meter, and knowing full well she doesn’t understand her life has ended, the faces of the physicists…,” said one viewer.

While it might be easy to write this one off as another Netflix spectacle, it’s more character-driven than expected, and all the more poignant for it. It packs a heavy punch and never gives in to style-over-substance, honoring the tragedy that unfolds as the episodes tick on. In an age where most shiny streaming offerings play it safe in an effort to gain ratings, Radioactive Emergency doesn’t wrap up in a way that can be neatly tied with a bow—its finale is as heartrending as the events that inspired it, and that fact alone makes it worth the five hours it takes to complete. To call it slow because it focuses more on the narrative than fast-paced action would be a mistake; it’s that same narrative that makes it as powerful as it is, with no explosions or car chases required.

Do you have a favorite moment from Radioactive Emergency? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.