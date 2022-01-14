New Raised by Wolves Season 2 Trailer Released by HBO Max

Ahead of the new season of Raised by Wolves, HBO Max has released the full official trailer for the new batch of episodes along with an actual plot synopsis for the next season. The series, executive produced by Ridley Scott, describes its new season as follows: “In season two of Raised by Wolves, Android partners Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), along with their brood of six human children, join a newly formed atheistic colony in Kepler 22 b’s mysterious tropical zone. But navigating this strange new society is only the start of their troubles as Mother’s “natural child” threatens to drive what little remains of the human race to extinction.”

It was previously confirmed that the second season of Raised By Wolves will add some new cast members including Peter Christoffersen (When the Dust Settles), Selina Jones (Fragments), Morgan Santo (The Watch), James Harkness (The Victim, Anne Boleyn), Kim Engelbrecht (Eye in the Sky, The Flash), and Jennifer Saayeng (Cursed, The Capture). Season two of the series will return on February 3rd.

https://youtu.be/R6Kqm0qJ9Uc

Raised by Wolves is created by Aaron Guzikowski, acclaimed writer of the feature film Prisoners. The series became a near instant hit for HBO Max when it premiered on the streaming service, with a previous report indicating that it was top performing HBO Max original series at the time.

“When I think of Raised by Wolves, I think of artistry; artistry in crafting a compelling storyline, artistry in the out-of-this-world production design, special effects and cinematography, artistry in our actor’s portrayals of these memorable characters, and artistry attached to the legendary work of Ridley Scott, Aaron Guzikowski and our phenomenal crew,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max at the time it was renewed. “This chart-topping series beautifully weaves together Ridley’s hallmarks of sci-fi and horror while offering fans one of the most original storylines they’ve seen in some time. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for season two.”

“Being a dyed-in-the-wool advertising man, I was knocked out by the extraordinary campaign done by HBO Max marketing, which conveyed the ambitious storyline in such a provocative and tactile manner, and deftly positioned our first season of Raised by Wolves as a “must watch” show. It must have been a notable challenge to selectively plumb the riches In Aaron’s storylines. We were even happier that audiences have responded so enthusiastically,” said Ridley Scott. “We are already deep into the “layers” of season 2, as Aaron has begun to shape what we think will be another brilliant season to inspire the imagination.”

Raised by Wolves returns for season two on February 3rd only on HBO Max.