Raised by Wolves Season 2 Trailer Released by HBO Max

HBO Max has released a trailer for the second season of its hit sci-fi series, Raised by Wolves. The series, one of the streamer’s first originals, was renewed last year and will return beginning February 3, 2022. The trailer sees Mother (Amanda Collin) making the declaration that, just like human beings, androids can change and by the end of the teaser, she notes that she “feels things” and then suggests that “perhaps we are becoming too human.” You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

Raised by Wolves follows two androids—Father and Mother—who are tasked with raising human children on Kepler-22b after Earth is destroyed by a great war. Season 2 will see Mother and Father along with their brood of six human children join a newly formed atheistic colony in Keppler 22b’s mysterious tropical zone, but they will have more than just navigating to this new society to deal with in terms of troubles. Mother’s “natural child” threatens to drive what little remains of the human race to extinction.

Back in May, it was announced that the new season had added six new cast members: Peter Christoffersen (When the Dust Settles), Selina Jones (Fragments), Morgan Santo (The Watch), James Harkness (The Victim, Anne Boleyn), Kim Engelbrecht (Eye in the Sky, The Flash), and Jennifer Saayeng (Cursed, The Capture).

“When I think of Raised by Wolves, I think of artistry; artistry in crafting a compelling storyline, artistry in the out-of-this-world production design, special effects and cinematography, artistry in our actor’s portrayals of these memorable characters, and artistry attached to the legendary work of Ridley Scott, Aaron Guzikowski and our phenomenal crew,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max in a press release announcing Raised by Wolves‘ renewal. “This chart-topping series beautifully weaves together Ridley’s hallmarks of sci-fi and horror while offering fans one of the most original storylines they’ve seen in some time. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for season two.”

“Being a dyed-in-the-wool advertising man, I was knocked out by the extraordinary campaign done by HBO Max marketing, which conveyed the ambitious storyline in such a provocative and tactile manner, and deftly positioned our first season of Raised by Wolves as a “must watch” show. It must have been a notable challenge to selectively plumb the riches In Aaron’s storylines. We were even happier that audiences have responded so enthusiastically,” said Ridley Scott. “We are already deep into the “layers” of season 2, as Aaron has begun to shape what we think will be another brilliant season to inspire the imagination.”

Raised by Wolves Season 2 debuts February 3, 2022, on HBO Max.