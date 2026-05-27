New Taylor Sheridan Series With 88% on RT Officially Breaks a Major Streaming Record

Taylor Sheridan’s brand continues to shine, as the TV creator’s latest show has already broken a major streaming record. Sheridan’s work has been practically carrying Paramount’s streaming service, Paramount+, for the last few years. Even when the original Yellowstone series wasn’t available, Sheridan has kept the streaming platform filled with prequels like 1883 and 1923, while also developing an entire portfolio that includes crime-drama series like Jeremy Renner’s Mayor of Kingstown and Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King; Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman’s espionage thriller Lioness, and Billy Bob Thornton’s oil industry drama Landman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, since Yellowstone ended in 2024, Sheridan has been hard at work expanding the Dutton Family universe into new territory. He already successfully launched the Yellowstone spinoff series Marshals earlier this year, with that show following ex-Navy SEAL Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) as he joins up with a group of U.S. Marshals working in Montana. Now Dutton Ranch has premiered on Paramount+, and is already breaking records.

Dutton Ranch Sets Record For An Original Series Debut on Paramount+

Paramount+

Dutton Ranch premiered on Paramount+ on May 15th. According to Paramount’s official site, the series scored “the biggest original series debut in Paramount+ history, amassing 12.9 million global viewers in its first seven days on the service. It also ranks as the #1 streaming series according to Nielsen for the week of May 11, based on preliminary data.” That’s a much-needed milestone for Paramount+, as the streaming service has struggled to keep pace with competitors like Netflix and Disney+ as the “Streaming Wars” have come to an end. As stated, Taylor Sheridan has been Paramount’s biggest cash cow and will apparently remain so until his deal with the studio ends in 2028, and he moves to NBCUniversal.

Like Yellowstone, Dutton Ranch was also broadcast on the Paramount Network, and did well on that platform as well. According to the network’s press release, “Dutton Ranch drew 2.9 million viewers on premiere night across its two-episode debut, including 1.9 million viewers for its first episode. The performance marks the biggest new cable series premiere since 2023 and stands as the #1 cable entertainment telecast on premiere day among both adults 18–49 and total viewers.”

The all-important metrics of social media and public hype all seem to be trending well, as Dutton Ranch is reportedly “driving major cultural conversation online. Its launch generated 99 million video views and more than 2 million engagements within its first three days, making it the #1 Paramount+ premiere across owned social channels.” Even the music attached the show is benefitting, with rapper Eminem’s song “Till I Collapse”” back into the spotlight, reaching ” jumping back to No. 3 on Billboard’s Rap Digital Song Sales chart, after first being released in 2002.

Dutton Ranch follows Yellowstone characters, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and her husband Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), as they relocate to South Texas after selling the ranch in Yellowstone, Montana (and killing Beth’s adopted brother, Jamie). Of course, Beth and Rip can’t just step away from the ghosts of the past and the dark life they’re in; after “gambling everything” on their own ranch, Beth and Rip find themselves locked in conflict with a rival ranch, and facing the same cycle of ambition and violence they thought they’d escaped.

Dutton Ranch can be streamed on Paramount+. Let us know if you’re watching the Yellowstone universe, over on the ComicBook Forum!





