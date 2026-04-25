Taylor Sheridan’s Controversial Neo-Western Dominates Streaming Charts After New Release

Taylor Sheridan has been on top of the world since his breakout hit Yellowstone exploded onto the Paramount Network, which later became Paramount+ streaming. Sheridan was the golden boy for years at Paramount+. He followed the critically acclaimed Yellowstone with spinoffs in 1883, 1923, and Marshals. Sheridan then branched out with the crime thriller series Mayor of Kingstown and mobster series Tulsa King. Finally, he also released Lioness and Landman since 2023. Things are about to change for Sheridan, as the showrunner is leaving Paramount+ and has signed a new five-year deal with NBCUniversal. Now, at least one of his series has released its most recent season on Prime Video and it rocketed up the streaming charts.

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According to FlixPatrol, Landman Season 2 has exploded onto the streaming charts, rocketing into second place on Prime Video, behind only From. This is impressive since Landman Season 2 aired from November 16, 2025 to January 18, 2026, so these are likely fans who don’t subscribe to Paramount+ finally watching it. That is likely also the case for From, which is an MGM+ series that is now streaming on Prime Video.

Taylor Sheridan’s Landman Season 2 Rockets to Top of Charts

Image Courtesy of Paramount

Landman was a hugely popular series when Taylor Sheridan released its Season 1 in 2024. Billy Bob Thornton was the star of the series as Tommy Norris, a petroleum landman and the operations VP for M-Tex Oil. Inspired by the podcast series Boomtown by co-creator Christian Wallace, the series follows Tommy as he deals with the goings-on at the oilfields in West Texas. However, things changed in the Season 2, which caused the series to become highly divisive.

The Landman cast was still fantastic, with Sam Elliott, Jon Hamm, and Demi Moore joining Thornton in the series. However, while Thornton was still great in his role as the lead, many fans and critics complained that the female characters in the Season 2 were all underwritten and overused, which resulted in a lot of negative stereotypes. This is very disappointing with the Oscar-nominated Moore in the cast. There were also complaints that the “pro oil” storylines had become tiresome.

Despite this, people have rushed to binge Season 2 now that it is on Prime Video. This is not a surprise since Landman was also a massive hit when it debuted on Paramount+ last year despite the complaints. The ratings on Paramount+ rivaled even those of Yellowstone and South Park, which is also on the streaming service. There is also Season 3 coming, although with Sheridan signing his deal with NBCUniversal, he is likely departing the show he created.

While Landman Season 2 failed to reach the mark of the Season 1, it did finish with a very strong ending, which should bring viewers back for Season 3, only to see if the expected new showrunner can match what fans love about Sheridan’s TV shows. Season 2 ended with Tommy Norris launching his own oil company called CTT, which makes him the new boss, and that should change up everything.

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