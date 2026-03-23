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Paramount+’s Top 10 TV Shows Confirm the Harshest Reality for Subscribers

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Paramount+ has released its latest streaming viewership numbers, and they confirm a pretty harsh reality for the streaming platform. As of writing this, the “Top TV Shows on Paramount+ on March 23, 2026 are (from 1 through 10): The Madison (#1), South Park (#2), Y: Marshals (#3), Yellowstone (#4), De Férias com o Ex: América Latina (#5), Tulsa King (#6), Acapulco Shore (#7), SpongeBob SquarePants (#8), Landman (#9), and The King of Queens (#10). Notice any strange pattern in that ranking? Because you definitely should…

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And, once you do see it, it instantly becomes clear that Paramount has a major problem with its TV/streaming content strategy.

Taylor Sheridan Is Dominating Paramount’s TV/Streaming Content

CBS

That’s right: 5 out of the Top 10 shows on Paramount+ right now are shows created by Taylor Sheridan, the creator of Yellowstone. Sheridan has gone from that groundbreaking crime-drama Western (and the prototype for modern “Dad Shows”) to creating an entire Yellowstone universe, with multiple spinoffs, including the new Y: Marshals (#3), the first spinoff set after Yellowstone, which is a broadcast hit on CBS, with the original show still pulling in significant viewership on Paramount+.

Landman
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However, Paramount has put Sheridan to work developing all kinds of TV series outside the Yellowstone universe: he just launched a geriatric neo-Western series, The Madison, starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell, which is such a big breakout hit that it’s claimed the top spot. Sheridan also partnered with Sylvester Stallone to develop the mob-dramedy Tulsa King (#6), and developed the Texas oil industry drama Landman (#9), which is a consistent trending hit. This current list doesn’t even include other Sheridan series that regularly rank on Paramount+’s streaming charts when airing new seasons, including the female-led covert ops drama Lioness (with Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman), and the two Yellowstone prequel series, 1883 and 1923.

Taylor Sheridan Is Key to Paramount At A Turbulent Time

The Paramount+ logo in front of an obscured poster for Due Justice (2023)
Paramount

When you step back and look at it, Taylor Sheridan is arguably the one creator who is currently propping up the entire television side of Paramount+. It makes sense, as Paramount signed a nine-figure deal for a five-year extension on his contract with Paramount in 2021 (ViacomCBS at the time). That deal keeps Sheridan’s TV shows in Paramount’s hands through 2028, at which time, Sheridan starts a new five-year deal over at NBCUniversal.

That’s a tight timeline for Paramount to recoup as much value from its deal with Taylor Sheridan, at a time when streaming services need his content the most. Paramount was acquired by Skydance Media, whose owner, David Ellison, has battled his way to a winning bid to acquire Warner Bros., a merger that could shake up the entire entertainment industry. However, Sheridan taking the deal at NBCUniversal is something of a red flag for some industry analysts, who see the exodus as a clue that a creator like Sheridan doesn’t want to work under the new management.

That leaves just two years for Paramount+ to come up with a plan to replace what Sheridan brings to the table. The acquisition of Warner Bros. TV and HBO will give Paramount a whole new library of content to work with, but just integrating WB TV into the Paramount brand won’t be enough. The studio needs five more Taylor Sheridans to help make a steady run of hit programs – and it needs to start producing them sooner before later.

You can stream Taylor Sheridan content on Paramount+. Discuss your thoughts on the future of TV with us over on the ComicBook Forum!

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