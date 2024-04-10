The Boys Season 4 Gets Major Update From Creator

The Boys creator Eric Kripke says the fourth season of the show is done and ready for release.

The next season of Prime Video's breakout hit The Boys has a major update. Although the series' next batch of episodes won't release for two more months, Eric Kripke shared that The Boys Season Four is complete and in the can. Kripke took to social media Tuesday evening to share the update, suggesting all work is complete as he'll now just wait for the show's release this summer.

"As of today, #TheBoys #Season4 is completely, totally, absolutely DONE. I'm really grateful & so proud of this cast & crew. Could be our best yet. Can't wait to unleash it onto the world. Coming June 13 on Prime Video," Kripke said on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

As of today, #TheBoys #Season4 is completely, totally, absolutely DONE. I’m really grateful & so proud of this cast & crew. Could be our best yet. Can’t wait to unleash it onto the world. Coming June 13 on @PrimeVideo. @TheBoysTV #theboystv — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) April 10, 2024

The show's fourth season is expected to pick up just moments after the events of The Boys: Gen V, with the two shows crossing over in a big way.

"In our minds, it's only a couple of days after whatever the events are of Gen V," Kripke recently told Variety about the events of The Boys Season 4. "We try to keep the timeline super simple because all that folding-in-on-itself timeline stuff that I think other comic book universes find themselves having to do is just bewildering for me as a viewer. So it's all very modular. It's like there's Season 3 of The Boys, and then after that Gen V takes place, and then after that The Boys Season 4 takes place. And then after that, Gen V Season 2 takes place. It's all more like cars on a train than it is a plate of spaghetti."

In a tragic turn of events, The Boys: Gen V Season Two was gearing up to begin production before one of the show's leads, Chance Perdomo, was killed in a motorcycle accident.

All eight episodes of The Boys: Gen V Season One are now streaming on Prime Video, as are the first three seasons of the flagship show. The fourth season of The Boys will hit Prime Video on June 13th.