The Mandalorian TV Spot Released With New Footage

The second season of The Mandalorian is right around the corner and the almighty Mouse has its marketing cycle in full swing for the show's sophomore outing. The first teaser trailer for the series was finally unveiled last month and now, the release of television spots brings even more footage to fans of the Star Wars universe. The latest such clip brings forth just a few incredibly short tidbits featuring the show's supporting characters.

In blink-and-you'll-miss-it-moments, new clips can be seen featuring Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and the titular hero (Pedro Pascal) blast their way through a door. There's also a moment where new footage of Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) can be seen. See the new spot for yourself below.

The countdown begins. Start streaming the new season of #TheMandalorian Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/YEyaYVB14X — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) October 14, 2020

Though little has been revealed about the upcoming batch of episodes, Mandalorian producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni previously said it's all about opening this cross-section of the Star Wars world open up even further.

"The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world," Favreau explained. "The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show." Adds Filoni, "Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy."

The season will also feature Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon in a much bigger role as he does whatever he can to try taking The Child back from Mando and company.

“I’ll be going toe-to-toe with Mando,” Esposito explained. The actor was nominated for an Emmy after his brief role in the show's first season. “It’s an iconic battle. I want to disarm him mentally as well. Who knows? Maybe there’s an opportunity to get him to fight some battles for me. You may think I’m a villain, but I’m trying to harness some energy and some powers for a path that could be best for all. You'll get to see him be somewhat diplomatic and more of a manipulator."

Season Two of The Mandalorian premieres on October 30th only on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!