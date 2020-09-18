Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Releases TV Spot

Here is a better quality version of The Mandalorian Season 2 TV Spot 1 . No new footage, as it is a (:60) edit of the trailer. #StarWars #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/cNGwpPD09s — Zcure1 (@Zcure1) September 18, 2020

The countdown continues to wind down until Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+, finally giving fans a brand new adventure in the galaxy. The titular character Din Djarin will return, played by Pedro Pascal, alongside other familiar actors like Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. And of course we cannot forget the Child AKA Baby Yoda, who will likely cause all kinds of mischief when the series comes back. Fans got their first look at the new episodes this week when the trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2 premiered on the Internet, and now there's a quick TV spot to tease fans what's in store.

Unfortunately there's not any new footage in this clip, but something is better than nothing when it comes to Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Take a look in the video player above!

Executive producers and directors Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni recently opened up about the new season, explaining that The Mandalorian will further flesh out the Star Wars galaxy.

"The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world," Favreau told Entertainment Weekly. "The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show."

Added Filoni, "Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy."

Pascal explained that the show would pick up right after the events of the first season, and that fans won't need to be caught up on events or worry about a time jump.

"We start very directly after the first [season] and he's going into very dangerous territory," said Pascal. "He is very much a passenger to the experience in unexpected ways — not knowing what’s to come, not knowing how much or how best to protect the Child. We don’t know how far he will go to do that, and they’re finding new ways to push the envelope."

Esposito, who plays the Darksaber-wielding villain Moff Gideon, expressed excitement over going head-to-head with the titular bounty hunter.

“I’ll be going toe-to-toe with Mando,” Esposito explained. The actor was nominated for an Emmy after his brief role in the show's first season. “It’s an iconic battle. I want to disarm him mentally as well. Who knows? Maybe there’s an opportunity to get him to fight some battles for me. You may think I’m a villain, but I’m trying to harness some energy and some powers for a path that could be best for all. You'll get to see him be somewhat diplomatic and more of a manipulator."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on October 30th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

