Nick Jonas Can't Stand Saturday Night Live Cast's New Song in Latest Promo

Nick Jonas isn’t exactly feeling the SNL cast’s new song in a promo for Saturday Night Live this weekend. As is customary, the NBC comedy series put out a video featuring the host for this week. Jonas is pulling double duty as both musical guest and master of ceremonies. Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang decide to break into a rendition of their new “single” You Idiot. It’s very strange and very on-theme for some of the musical diversions that have already graced the screen this episode. To his credit, he doesn’t freak out too badly, but clearly isn’t having any of the two cast members’ shenanigans. Things are only going to get zanier when Saturday Night Live gets rolling on NBC this weekend. Check out the whole video up above.

NICK JONAS

THIS SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/glfLH141FI — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 25, 2021

Jonas is currently doing promo for his album Spaceman, which hit today. The pop star talks about the pandemic and isolation across the journey. But, a large number of the songs tend to shower love on his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The performer talked to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the record and how he approaches songwriting.

"Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which, when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio," Jonas told the Apple Music host. "And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important."

"So 'Spaceman' came into my mind because I was thinking, 'What's the one thing that all of us have felt during this time?' It's just completely disconnected from the world," he added. "We've gotten so accustomed to looking at a screen instead of human interaction, and I think the thing that keeps us all encouraged and hopeful is just the idea of knowing that there will be a tomorrow when this isn't our reality, and I think the body of work as a whole tracks that."

