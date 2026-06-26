Nickeldeon’s Darkest NickToon Will Return With a New Comic Series

One of the biggest ways that Nickelodeon has maintained its longevity over the decades is by relying on its original animated properties that have affectionately been coined as “NickToons.” The line of animated series first kicked off with the likes of Rugrats, Doug, and Ren & Stimpy, eventually ballooning to encompass countless different universes. With SpongeBob SquarePants still carrying the torch as the longest-running NickToon of them all, another classic Nickelodeon character is planning a big comeback. In fact, one of the darkest members of this universe is set to return as Boom! has announced that it will forge a new comic book series for Irk’s biggest invader.

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Invader Zim might have ended its run after two seasons in 2002, but the dark Nickelodeon animated series has remained a fan-favorite ever since. The popularity surrounding the series even saw Zim make a comeback in 2019 as Netflix ushered in a brand-new movie that brought back the universe via Invader Zim: Enter The Florpus. Now, Boom! Studio has announced that it will be creating new comics focusing on Invader Zim, stating that the company will “bring classic stories, long-sought-after collections, and brand-new original content to readers beginning later this year.” On top of the confirmation, Boom! also released a new cover to celebrate Zim’s big comeback.

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Zim Will Return

Courtesy of Nickelodeon

Alongside the major reveal, Bryce Carlson, VP of Business Development & Special Projects at Random House Worlds, shared a statement regarding the return of Irk, “Few properties have maintained the passionate, enduring fanbase that Invader Zim has. We have exciting plans to bring beloved out-of-print material back onto shelves, and BOOM! is going to usher in a new era of DOOM! with brand-new stories that expand the strange and chaotic world fans know and love. The new invasion has begun. You’ve been warned.”

Last year, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to chat with Invader Zim’s creator Jhonen Vasquez about the series and the surprise he still has that the Irken conqueror is still loved to this day: “Sometimes it doesn’t feel like Zim took off, but it crashed and burned. That’s what’s amazing about it, because if we did crash and burn, people just keep walking into the fire. Decades later, and so many people are walking in that the fire doesn’t go out, and it’s just fueled by bodies. A little girl walked up to us who looked like a commercial for a ‘Zim fan’, and her mom told us she had watched the entire series. It’s so hard for things to go away now, thanks to streaming.” While a new animated series hasn’t been confirmed, the success of adult animated series like Hazbin Hotel means that the door remains open.

What do you think of Zim making his long-awaited comeback later this year? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via IGN