The Fate of Nickelodeon’s Biggest Show Was Just Officially Confirmed

Throughout the history of Nickelodeon, the cable network has found success both in the worlds of live-action and animation alike. In creating the NickToons line, franchises like The Fairly OddParents, Rugrats, Hey Arnold, Rocko’s Modern Life, and Avatar: The Last Airbender have outlived their initial series finales. Amongst the many cartoons, there has, arguably, been one series that has stood high above the others in the popularity department. Effectively lifting Nickelodeon on its aquatic shoulders, the biggest NickToon of all time has been confirmed to receive new seasons, with its spin-off set to also continue via a big renewal.

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In a recent report from Deadline, SpongeBob SquarePants has been renewed for seasons eighteen and nineteen, with the seasons confirmed for twenty-six half-hour episodes in total. On top of the titular sponge making a comeback, there’s also good news for his best friend in the world, Patrick. The Patrick Star Show has been renewed for seasons six and seven, also set to receive twenty-six half-hour episodes. While release dates for both animated series have yet to be confirmed, both are currently in production at Nickelodeon. Season eighteen of SpongeBob and season six of The Patrick Star Show are confirmed to arrive later this year, with future seasons of both set for 2027. Considering how big SpongeBob remains even decades following its premiere, it doesn’t seem as though Bikini Bottom is bringing its story to an end anytime soon.

The Future of SpongeBob Squarepants: Rough Seas Ahead?

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While SpongeBob SquarePants has been confirmed for new seasons, there is a big question that is surrounding the aquatic inhabitants of Bikini Bottom. Specifically, Paramount/Skydance is attempting to merge with Warner Bros Discovery, making for one of the biggest fusions in the entertainment world. While the deal is in the works, there’s a big hurdle that might result in the Krusty Krab being owned by another studio when all is said and done.

Specifically, Paramount/Skydance might need to jettison Nickelodeon, along with other animated properties, to get the merger approved by the European Union Commission. In a recent report from the outlet Bloomberg, Intelligence Analyst Jennifer Rie dissected the potential landmines for Nickelodeon, “It’s certainly likely that the commission will scrutinize overlaps between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery in the wholesale supply of children’s television channels. Concerns would be raised if combined market shares exceed 40% in any country.”

In recent years, SpongeBob SquarePants has remained a major part of Nickelodeon’s cable line-up, though it has also released several movies in theaters. Surprisingly, the animated franchise has also released films on Netflix, making the leap to the streaming service rather than on Paramount+. To date, films such as Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie and Plankton: The Movie have hit the platform, giving SpongeBob’s supporting characters a chance to shine. While not confirmed, Nickelodeon becoming a part of Netflix’s roster in the future might be possible if these past acquisitions are any indication.

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