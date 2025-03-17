I Still Have Nightmares About This Walker From The Walking Dead

When I was a little kid, I used to be extremely particular about water. Whether it was my bathwater or the drinking water that mom poured into my favorite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle cup, it always needed to be just right. As I got older, I became less tyrannical about the water around me, but I still have my preferences. But it’s a big reason as to why this one specific walker from The Walking Dead still gives me nightmares. From the set up, you can probably already guess which walker I’m talking about. Out of the thousands of walkers featured across over 170 episodes in The Walking Dead, the bloated well walker from “Cherokee Rose” is the one that has stuck with me after all of these years.

Before I dive into the reasons why this disgusting walker has been forever burned into my mind, I should mention that The Walking Dead has featured some pretty iconic creature designs throughout its 11-season run. Straight out of the gate, we were introduced to Summer (Addy Miller), the little walker girl clutching her teddy bear. With her jaw nearly completely ripped off, viewers quickly got a sense of the kind of show that they were about to watch. After that, we’ve seen impactful nightmare-inducing walkers such as the lone walker that Shane sees in “Better Angels,” Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) jawless, armless walker companions, and the gluttonous walker that snacked on Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) in “Say the Word.” But to me, it’s still the bloated walker that takes the crown.

Using Up One of Glenn’s Nine Lives

As Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the rest of his ragtag group of survivors settled in on the Greene Family Farm, it became clear that many of the characters started to become a little too comfortable with the new reality that they found themselves in. One of those characters was Glenn (Steven Yeun), who was volunteered to fix a very serious problem that jeopardized the farm. A walker had somehow made its way on the farm and managed to tumble down into a well on the property.

With safety concerns over the cleanliness of the water inside the well, the group decides that the best course of action is to pull the walker out of the well without killing it first. At this point in the story, I was already checked out. There no way you could convince me that the water in that well wasn’t already contaminated by that disgusting bloated walker. I would gladly take the dehydration over a cool and refreshing glass of walker-ade, but I digress. So instead of shooting the walker and then fishing it out, the group ties up Glenn and lowers him down to tie up the walker.

In classic The Walking Dead fashion, things don’t go according to plan and Glenn comes dangerously close to becoming a walker himself. But after a brief struggle, he wraps the rope around the walker before he is lifted to safety. Despite Glenn accomplishing his mission, the plan to lift the bloated well walker out hits a gory and stomach-turning snag when the walker is ripped in half by the rope. Its blood and guts then spill into the water, rendering the entire supply useless. Just perfect. Not to mention that this stunt cost Glenn one of his nine lives that he could have used during an encounter with Negan.

Cutting Out the Bloat

Again, even before the bloated well walker was spliced in half, that well water was beyond saving. Nobody on that farm could determine when that walker fell inside that well. Just looking at that nightmare inducing walker, that thing could have been in there for weeks or even months, just steeping in that water like a soggy and puss-filled tea bag. At that point, was it even worth the risk? Even if their original plan worked and they fished that walker out of the well without spilling a drop of blood, there is no telling which bodily fluids oozed into the water. I don’t care how many times you might boil the water, there’s no killing that level of disgusting.

Maybe I’m just being unreasonable. In The Walking Dead universe, sometimes you just have to make sacrifices and go well beyond your comfort zone in order to survive. If that means possibly getting micro-dosed with a virus that can turn you into a walker, then so be it. But then again … no. There is no way in a million years I would have ever taken that chance. You can collect rainwater, you can trap condensation, you can scavenge nearby areas for bottles of water. Any of those options are better than scooping a moldy potato walker out of a well and then drinking that well water like nothing happened. Just thinking about it gives me nightmares.

Which walker do you think is the most nightmare inducing on The Walking Dead?